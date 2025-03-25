KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — What happens every Hari Raya?

Entrepreneur/influencer Khairul Aming will go viral multiple times for sharing recipes online and his Raya bonuses for his staff.

Khairul is known for his generosity as an employer, giving his staff ample duit raya as well as closing up his factory operations so they could enjoy a good long break.

He shared on social media how he also took his staff shopping for new baju raya, grocery shopping for Raya preparations, as well as treated them to a Raya buffet for breaking fast.

Semalam kita tutup kilang untuk meraikan staff di bulan puasa ni. Kita bawa semua staff shopping baju raya, shopping barang dapur untuk preparation raya dengan family, bagi duit raya and also buka puasa kat hotel. Syukur dan happy dapat teruskan tradisi ni tahun demi tahun ???????? pic.twitter.com/rxukuePLLt — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) March 25, 2025

The influencer started off sharing his easy-to-follow recipes online before branching out into his own line of sambal and then his ready-to-eat beef dendeng.

Malaysians online seem to be quite impressed with his latest video with some jokingly asking (or maybe not joking, who knows) if there were job openings in his company.

One commenter called him Malaysian ‘boss of the year’ and another implored him to consider opening a factory in another state.

Khairul seems to enjoy being a 'Santa Claus' of sorts to his employees (who he says numbers nearly 100 people) and Malaysians enjoy watching him just as much.