KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — EasyStore, a unified commerce platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alliance Bank, Ninja Van, and SUNMI to empower over 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia. This collaboration is set to elevate the customer experience across both retail and online platforms, driving innovation and growth for local businesses.

Building on this partnership, EasyStore is reinforcing its commitment to SME progress through the 'Let Business Help Business' initiative. The MoU seeks to create an integrated ecosystem that equips local SMEs with comprehensive solutions; including digital tools, logistic support and payment innovations to meet the evolving expectations of today’s tech-savvy shoppers.

The new ecosystem will offer businesses a complete range of services to optimise their operations. These include EasyStore and Sunmi Technology’s smart IoT devices, which will enable a faster, more secure in-store payment processing. EasyStore and Ninja Van will enhance logistics and fulfillment with real-time tracking and faster delivery options. Meanwhile, EasyStore and Alliance Bank will offer seamless financial solutions to support business growth, digital financing, and flexibility for local brands.

Through these strategic alliances and customer-centric tools, thousands of Malaysian SMEs will gain access to innovative commerce solutions, empowering them to overcome operational challenges and deliver superior customer experiences.

SMEs are expected to see a boost in revenue, reduced delivery times, and a decrease in operational costs by over 25%, driving overall efficiency and growth.

Soh Yien Yee, Chief Relationship Officer at EasyStore said the initiative enables businesses to effortlessly manage customer interactions across both online and offline channels.

“We are creating a game-changing ecosystem for SMEs. This is more than just tools. In Malaysia, SMEs are facing challenges in an increasingly digital landscape. As the lines between retail and ecommerce continue to blur, many businesses are falling behind without the right tools to integrate both worlds. That's where this partnership steps in,” she added.

Yien Yee explained further as the local SME sector continues to grow, businesses need to adapt to the convergence of digital and offline channels, and the provision of unified commerce will help them to stay ahead, ensuring they remain competitive.

In addition, EasyStore has launched the EasyStore Brand App, designed to help businesses stay connected with their customers. With over 70% of shoppers preferring to purchase from apps they have already installed on their phones, the app enables SMEs to integrate into customers’ daily routines.

Businesses can fully personalize the app with their logo and brand name, offering customers an intuitive and immersive shopping experience that not only enhances customer retention, but also builds long-term brand loyalty.

The Group Chief Business & Transaction Banking Officer of Alliance Bank Raymond Chui emphasized the bank’s commitment to assist local businesses with the right financial tools to unlock their full potential.

“Our award-winning solutions are designed to help businesses thrive in today’s fast-evolving digital economy. This partnership with EasyStore marks another step forward in providing SMEs with seamless, innovative financial support—allowing them to focus on what matters most: growing their businesses,” he stated.

SUNMI’s Malaysia Country Manager Victor Tan added that Smart IoT solutions are revolutionizing retail transactions, secure, seamless, and efficient payment processing will enhance overall customer experience and streamline business operations.

Meanwhile, the Chief Sales Officer at Ninja Van Malaysia Fariz Maswan underscored the vital role of logistics in shaping customer experiences, with the collaboration ensuring reliable deliveries with real-time tracking, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

