KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — OPPO Malaysia is embracing the spirit of Raya by joining hands with the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU), and AEON to support orphanages and underprivileged children by donating digital education and other essential supplies.

As part of the #MakeYourMoment campaign,OPPO wants to take this opportunity to give back to the community by donating 100 OPPO Pad Neo along with essential supplies from AEON to orphanages nationwide.

OPPO Malaysia’s Digital Team Lead Bryan Tan (left) and Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek (middle) at an event. —Picture courtesy of OPPO

“At OPPO, we believe technology has the power to create positive change. Through this campaign, we aim to provide orphaned children access to digital literacy which is crucial for their future so that they are able to learn new skills, explore online learning platforms, express themselves, and feel connected to the world,” said Monica Chin, Marketing Director of OPPO Malaysia.

“We invite all Malaysians to join us in making a difference this Raya by sharing their generosity and helping these children create their cherished moments.”

OPPO spreads smiles with a heartwarming community giveaway. — Picture courtesy of OPPO

To further encourage such efforts, OPPO Malaysia is bringing the campaign in-store with dedicated #MakeYourMoment charity boxes* where customers can easily donate essential supplies to orphaned children.

At the same time, celebrities Janna Nick, Dini Schatzmann and Sharifah Rose will be posting their heartfelt moments from the donation event with the #MakeYourMoment campaign.

Janna Nick, Dini Schatzmann and Sharifah Rose at the donation event. — Picture courtesy of OPPO

Hopefully this will inspire Malaysians to share their charitable efforts on social media and create a ripple effect of kindness nationwide.

Stay tuned for the upcoming #MakeYourMoment campaign video on OPPO’s official platforms.

*The charity boxes are only available in these selected stores: IOI City Mall, Seremban Gateway, Pavilion KL, Setia City Mall, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Imago Mall, Vivacity Megamall, Batu Pahat Mall, Sutera Mall, Aeon Bandaraya, KTCC, East Coast Mall, Queensbay Mall, Aman Central, Ipoh Parade.