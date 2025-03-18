KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — A Malaysian athlete who made Wales his home received a heartfelt final tribute as people lined the streets of Cardiff on March 6 to pay their respects at his funeral procession.

The British Weight Lifting (BWL) association on February 14 announced the death of Chung Kum Weng, a former weightlifter who won silver for Malaysia at the 1958 Commonwealth Games. He was 90 years old.

Born in Ipoh on May 15, 1934, Weng developed a strong bond with Wales after competing there at the 1958 Commonwealth Games.

Following his participation for Malaysia at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, where he finished 10th, Weng decided to settle permanently in Cardiff.

He represented Malaysia again at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, finishing 11th.

After becoming eligible to compete for Wales, Weng secured a gold medal at the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston, lifting 337 kilogrammes.

According to Wales Online, Weng worked as a bus driver in Cardiff to support himself while competing and continued in the role after retiring from weightlifting.

Over several decades, Weng became a familiar figure around Cardiff’s Heath neighbourhood, frequently seen cycling through local streets accompanied by his black dog, Lucy.

Weng was affectionately known to his friends as “Dai”.

In a poignant farewell, Weng’s coffin, draped in the Welsh flag, was carried through his neighbourhood one final time, with Lucy leading the procession.

Close friends Lisa, Alison, and Jackie described Weng as a humble and friendly person. “He would ride his bike all the time through the area with his little black dog, and we later discovered all these marvellous things about his life,” they reportedly said.

“A lot of the neighbours didn’t know about his achievements, so we’ve been messaging to let people know. He was always humble. ‘No fuss,’ he would say.

“Whenever I saw him, he was always chatting with someone and smiling. That’s how we’ll remember him—a lovely man.”

Lucy will now be cared for by one of Weng’s close friends.