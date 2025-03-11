KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Electric Vehicles (EV) adoption continues to grow in Malaysia with a 110 per cent year-on-year growth in February 2025. According to the latest vehicle registration data by Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ), a total of 2,160 EVs were registered in February 2025 versus 1,026 units registered in the previous year. That’s also slightly higher than petrol hybrids which registered 2,112 units last month.

EVs currently account for 3.21 per cent of the total industry volume for last month, led by the Proton e.MAS 7 with 580 units registered. As announced recently, the national carmaker has delivered over 1,000 units of the e.MAS 7 in less than 80 days.

Similar to the previous month, the BYD Sealion 7 takes #2 spot with 387 units and Tesla has bounced back at #3 with 377 units of the Model 3 registered. This is then followed by the BYD M6 at #4 with 120 units, the Xpeng G6 at #5 with 74 units, the BYD Seal at #6 with 70 units and the Tesla Model Y at #7 with 65 units.

The BYD Atto 3 has dropped to #8 with 42 units registered, followed by newcomer Denza D9 at #9 with 34 units registered. The BMW iX2 is still maintaining momentum at #10 with 32 units registered.

When it comes to registrations by EV brands, BYD still takes the lead with a total of 634 units registered in February, followed by Proton at #2 with 580 units and Tesla at #3 at 443. BMW Group (including Mini) takes the #4 spot with a total of 121 units registered, followed by Xpeng at #5 with 74 units.

Local consumers are getting spoilt for choice as there are now more EV options covering various body types and price points. The Proton e.MAS 7 continues to capture the market as it is currently the best value for money 5-seater SUV priced under RM130,000. For the premium MPV segment, there’s now the Denza D9 and the recently launched Xpeng X9 which are priced below RM300,000.

In the coming months, more fully electric SUV options are hitting Malaysian roads which include the refreshed BYD Atto 3, all-new Volvo EX90 and the upgraded Tesla Model Y. — SoyaCincau