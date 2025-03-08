KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Ramadan is here, and that means two things — cherished traditions and amazing food.

Every year, Malaysians look to their favourite food influencers for Ramadan meal inspiration, and this year is no exception.

With millions of fans eagerly waiting for new sahur (the meal eaten before dawn during Ramadan) and iftar (the sundown breaking of fast better known as buka puasa locally) ideas, some of the country’s most beloved content creators and influencers are back with recipes that make cooking feel effortless and exciting.

Leading the charge, as always, are Khairul Aming and Dapuq Pdot, whose Ramadan series have already created a buzz on social media.

Khairul Aming gained popularity through his easy-to-follow recipes, especially during Ramadan and successfully launched his own food brand, Sambal Nyet. — Picture courtesy of Khairul Aming

Khairul Aming

Famous digital content creator and entrepreneur Khairul Aming, whose real name is Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, has cemented his position as one of Malaysia’s most influential culinary figures and has amassed millions of followers across various social media platforms.

Since 2018, Khairul Aming has made it a Ramadan tradition to bring people together through food.

Born and raised in Kelantan, he has made it a tradition to share his “30 Hari 30 Resepi” (30 Days, 30 Recipes) series, where he posts daily cooking videos for sahur and iftar.

Dapoq Pdot's take on Masak Lemak Pucuk Paku dish for day 2 of Ramadan 2025. — Picture via Instagram/@dapoq_pdot

Dapoq Pdot

Another name in the game is Dapoq Pdot, who has also captured the attention of food lovers with his engaging cooking tutorials, known for their Malay dishes and recipes.

With over 390,000 followers on Instagram, he is constantly sharing recipes such as grilled fish, creamy butter chicken, and more, proving that home-cooked meals do not have to be complicated or expensive.

What makes Dapoq Pdot’s videos so entertaining is not just the food but also his signature Kedah Malay dialect.

Then there are the subtitles on his videos, which are unfiltered, hilarious, and sometimes completely unhinged, turning even a simple cooking video into a full-on entertainment experience.

Che Sayang Kitchen showcases its Ayam Gulai Serai recipe in the latest 2 Minit 1 Resepi video. — Picture via Instagram/@chesayangkitchen

Che Sayang Kitchen

Abdul Qayyum started Che Sayang Kitchen, a food content platform that took off almost instantly, thanks to its signature “2 Minit 1 Resepi” (2 Minutes 1 Recipe) format.

In just over a year, Che Sayang Kitchen has built a massive following, racking up over 1.5 million followers on TikTok and nearing 600,000 on Instagram.

Che Sayang Kitchen is a digital kitchen created by former engineer Abdul Qayyum Halim known for his “2 Minit 1 Resepi” tutorials, earning the ‘Creator of the Year’ title at the TikTok Awards Malaysia 2024 and amassing over 2.7 million followers on TikTok. — Picture courtesy of Che Sayang Kitchen

Three days into Ramadan, he has already shared a variety of iftar and sahur recipes, from Sambal Grilled Chicken, Butter Chicken Chilli Crab and Percik Fish to beverages like Thai Green Tea with Lychee, Kurma Drink with Grass Jelly and Lime Soda Strawberry.

The name Che Sayang Kitchen is a heartfelt tribute to mothers and grandmothers who have a gift for creating delicious, home-cooked meals.

A bowl of Mee Kari prepared by Hamdan Mubarak for Episode 6 of Ramadan Bersama Hamdan. — Picture via Instagram/@hamdanmubarak_

Hamdan Mubarak

Hamdan Mubarak is also one of the Malaysian food content creators specially known for his Ramadan recipes that many look forward to each year.

On TikTok, Hamdan has gained a large following by sharing creative cooking videos featuring recipes like sweet sour chicken, cheesy murtabak ramen, homemade nuggets and more.

Hamdan Mubarak is a food content creator known for his recipe videos and creative takes on local and international cuisine, with over 1 million followers on Instagram. — Picture via Instagram/@hamdanmubarak_

For Ramadan, he also started a series called Ramadan Bersama Hamdan (Ramadan with Hamdan), where, much like Khairul Aming and Che Sayang Kitchen, he shares cooking videos of different recipes throughout the month.

This year, he kicked off the series with Sunquick Lychee Float on Day 1, followed by Khao Mok Rice and Thai Fried Chicken on the second day of Ramadan.

On the first day of Ramadan this year, Azian Hasan prepared a special dish called Rendang Pedas Ayam, Perak style. — Picture via Instagram/@azianhasan

Azian Hasan (Kak Yan)

Azian Hasan, better known as Kak Yan, has built a strong following across social media where she shares easy-to-follow recipes with over 126,000 followers on TikTok and her Instagram page boasting over 133,000 followers.

This Ramadan, she has been sharing an array of traditional and innovative recipes perfect for the holy month such as quick sahur recipes like fried rice, spicy anchovies and more Malay dishes for the viewers to try.

Beyond her engaging content, Kak Yan is also a cookbook author, known for Cerita Dari Dapur and Tolong! Saya Hanya Ada 60 Minit.