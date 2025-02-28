LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 — An exclusive menu of cocktails for Hollywood’s hottest night was unveiled Tuesday, as the drinks for the Oscars after party were announced.

Tequila will feature heavily as Mexico-set narco musical Emilia Perez vies for a number of Academy Awards.

Celebrities partying it up at the Governors Ball after scooping a statuette — or looking to drown their sorrows after missing out to a rival — will be offered a slate of drinks underpinned by the spirit.

They include “The Clear Winner,” which features a block of ice with a white Oscar figurine inside, bathed in tequila, lime juice, tamarind and flor de Jamaica tea.

Cocktail 'The Clear Winner' — featuring Don Julio Tequila Reposado, fresh lime juice, fresh grapefruit juice, tamarind syrup and Flor de Jamaica Tea

“Standing Ovation” offers a pick-me-up for those looking to party the night away, blending espresso and tequila with fig syrup and smoked salt water.

“Class Act” matches lemon juice, milk, syrup and tequila, while “Golden Age Gimlet” offers rosemary-infused Lillet Blanc, apple cordial, syrup and tequila.

For those on the wagon, “The Thespian” blends agave, lime and mango syrup.

Mixologist Charles Joly, who created the menu with Eric Van Beek, told AFP the drinks were a celebration.

“We’re celebrating actors, were celebrating directors, we’re celebrating cinema,” he said.

The drinks, which were crafted specially for Hollywood’s biggest evening, begin with a simple idea, said Joly.

A cocktail featuring Don Julio Tequila Blanco is made during a demonstration of mixed drinks

“What’s important this year? What do we want to kind of get through to people? And it’s the flavors of Mexico. It’s highlighting the tequilas,” he said.

Stars will also be able to help themselves to Lallier champagne, which is making its debut at the party this year.

And for those rare celebs who are not on a diet, there will be all manner of sumptuous offerings from top-notch Austrian chef Wolfgang Puck, whose Spago restaurant in Los Angeles is very much a place to be seen.

Puck, who has been feeding stars at the Oscars party for three decades, will serve appetisers including small smoked salmon statuettes, tuna tartare and mini Wagyu burgers.

There will also be chicken pot pie, macaroni and cheese, and agnolotti with peas.

More than thirty different desserts will be on offer at the gala.

And for those who didn’t get their hands on the real thing, there will be plenty of solid chocolate statuettes, which can be savored slowly, taken home for the kids, or have their heads bitten off, depending on how the evening went.

The 97th Oscars takes place in Hollywood this Sunday. — ETX Studio