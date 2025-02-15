NEW YORK, Feb 15 — TikTok is a useful place for makeup tips and the best for finding out what’s on trend but political makeup?

TikTok user Suzanne Lambert (@itssuzannelambert) created an entire step-by-step makeup tutorial on how to do makeup like the MAGA women who had been leaving nasty comments on her account.

She noted that they weirdly seemed to apply their makeup in an eerily similar makeup – from messy application of foundation, saying their eyebrows looked like they were “done in the dark”.

“We do not want to create any shadow, shape or dimension” she said of her techniques she was demonstrating.

The video has gotten nearly 800,000 views so far and one unintended development were non-Conservative women commenting that they too lacked in makeup skills.

@itssuzannelambert Dont miss the surprise at the end! Let me know how i did Redneck Woman - Gretchen Wilson

“Me, a democrat, who has no idea how to do makeup getting roasted with my enemies,” one user commented.

Another user who claims to be a makeup artist said, “I’m an MUA in rural Tx ... every bride asks for this I’m not joking.”

Since that video, Lamber has been called a “mean girl” by the Daily Mail for her ‘cruel’ troll of US press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

While some GOP supporters have tried to turn the trend around by doing their own videos and makeup tutorials mocking non-Conservative girls, alas, they haven’t quite fared as well online.

TikTok user @cherrycokefanclub69 was ahead of the curve when she posted an image of herself in Republican makeup earlier last year and screenshots of her video have circulated all over TikTok and X.

Well if people can disagree about politics, then disagreeing about makeup and how it should be applied (whether it looks good or not) isn't that much different but it sure adds an interesting perspective.