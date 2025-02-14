BEIJING, Feb 14 — A Chinese woman who protested against Tesla over an alleged brake failure lost her defamation lawsuit against the electric car maker and was ordered to pay US$23,000 (RM102,000) in damages.

According to the Associated Press, Zhang Yazhou, whose father crashed their Tesla Model 3 in 2021, claimed the brakes malfunctioned, but authorities blamed the accident on driver error.

Her protest, including standing on a Tesla at an auto show while shouting about brake failures, went viral on Chinese social media and drew national attention.

Tesla responded by suing Zhang for defamation, alleging that she deliberately spread false claims that damaged its reputation.

A Shanghai court ruled in Tesla’s favour, finding that her public accusations exceeded reasonable criticism and required her to issue a public apology.

But Zhang is not alone. Tesla has won all 11 defamation lawsuits it has filed in China against customers, bloggers, and media outlets critical of its vehicles.

In China, Tesla has benefited from strong ties to the ruling Communist Party, receiving tax breaks, low-interest loans, and favourable media coverage.

“The government gave Tesla a super status that put consumers in a very vulnerable position,” said Qiao Yudong, a former lawyer for US carmaker Saleen Automotive in China.

“That’s why some consumers had to resort to extreme actions.”

Critics further argue that Tesla’s success in Chinese courts highlights concerns about judicial fairness and government influence over the legal system.

Zhang maintains she was simply seeking transparency and accountability but acknowledges her legal battle against Tesla is an uphill fight.

“As a consumer, even if I said something wrong, I have the right to comment and criticize. I spoke about my feelings as a user of the car. It has nothing to do with damaging their reputation,” she told AP.

Despite appealing the ruling, Zhang faces slim chances of success, as Tesla continues to dominate both China’s electric vehicle market and its courtrooms.