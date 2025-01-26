BEIJING, Jan 26 — As the glow of red lanterns illuminates the streets, the aroma of festive dumplings fills the air, and the sound of laughter echoes through family gatherings, the world knows the Spring Festival has arrived – a moment when ancient traditions meet modern joy, and the spirit of renewal transcends borders, inviting everyone to embrace the magic of the Chinese New Year.

Every year, millions of people around the world join in the celebrations of the Spring Festival, whether by attending vibrant local activities, enjoying special performances, or simply embracing the spirit of renewal that comes with the Chinese New Year.

In China, the Spring Festival, which falls on the first day of the first month on the Chinese calendar (the date on Gregorian calendar is January 29th this year), marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year. It’s the most important traditional festival in China, which include a variety of celebrations that may last for a whole month. The practice is known as “Guo Nian” in Chinese, which literally means crossing the year.

Growing up in northern China, the Spring Festival always felt like a massive occasion for me. In the weeks before the festival, the air would already become imbued with anticipation. Families begin their preparation with a thorough cleaning of the house. From the floors to ceilings, from windows to the inside of drawers, every corner of the house would be cleaned. This isn’t just about tidying up, but is also a symbolic gesture of sweeping away the bad luck of the past year and welcoming the New Year with bright and positive energy.

The next exciting thing is decorating the house by pasting Spring Festival couplets on the house door. Written on red paper scrolls, the couplets consist of a vertical pair of poetry lines and a four-character horizontal scroll, all expressing wishes for prosperity and good fortune. People also paste the Chinese character “Fu” at the centre of the door, traditionally upside down, symbolising the arrival of good luck to the household.

A traditional gate with Spring Festival couplets and the character “Fu”, symbolizing good fortune and blessings for the New Year. — CFP pic

Besides the decorations, much of the preparation for the Spring Festival is centred in the kitchen, preparing all kinds of delicacies in advance. In northern China, people typically make staple food such as steamed buns and fried treats such as meatballs and vegetable rolls, while in southern China, the focus is on cured meats like La Rou (cured pork), and La Chang (cured sausages). These foods not only add flavours and richness to the New Year feasts but are also a reflection of regional pride and cultural traditions.

The practice of stockpiling food used to be a key part of Spring Festival celebrations in China decades ago. Due to resource scarcity, people would hoard and prepare in advance for big feasts during the festive season. Later, as resources became abundant, the practice continued to ensure that there was more than enough food to host family and guests. Today, with supermarkets and online shopping readily available during the holiday and the shrinking of family sizes, stockpiling food has become less common. Still, these dishes remain a cherished part of the celebration, preserving the essence of the Spring Festival.

Gathering for a grand meal on New Year’s Eve is almost a universal tradition that transcends cultural boundaries. Whether it’s the Spring Festival in China, Eid al-Fitr in Muslim communities, or Western New Year’s Eve, these meals are moments of togetherness, reflection, and hope. They symbolise the importance of family, the joy of reunion, and the anticipation of a new beginning.

In China, the Spring Festival’s reunion dinner is considered the most important meal of the year. When it comes to food options, southerners often enjoy Nian Gao – a type of rice cake whose name is a homophone for “higher year by year”, symbolising progress and success in the year to come. Another popular festive food is Yuan Xiao, which are glutinous rice balls with sweet stuffing. They are seen as a symbol of family unity and happiness.

In northern China, dumplings are definitely at the heart of the family dinner table. A dumpling is typically filled with a mixture of meat and vegetables, and is shaped like a fatty crescent moon. It also looks like ancient Chinese gold or silver ingots, so eating dumplings over the Spring Festival is seen as a way of symbolising good luck and prosperity for the New Year ahead. The process of making dumplings is typically a warm family affair, with everyone coming together to roll the dough skin, prepare the fillings, enjoying the meal with laughter and chatter.

Hands rolled dough skin and freshly wrapped dumplings, a traditional Spring Festival dish in northern China. — CFP pic

As they make dumplings, families often watch the annual Spring Festival TV Gala – a beloved extravaganza that features a rich variety of performances, including music, dance, funny skits, crosstalk, and even magic. This event, produced and broadcast by China Media Group (CMG), has been bringing families together in China and in overseas Chinese communities and adding to the festive atmosphere every year since 1983. This year’s gala, the first one since the festival’s inscription on Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, will include more cultural heritage elements to offer a richer cultural experience for its global audience.

Though the Spring Festival is deeply rooted in tradition, the way people celebrate it today has undergone great changes. Traditionally, the celebration is marked by a strong sense of ritual and family togetherness. For example, ancestor worship and offerings to deities used to be (and still are in some regions) important customs. Today, however, the focus of the celebration has largely shifted toward entertainment, togetherness, and relaxation, especially among younger generations.

With the fast pace of modern life, dining out during the holiday has become increasingly popular, as more families opt to enjoy a restaurant-prepared New Year’s feast rather than cooking at home. Besides, instead of visiting homes of relatives and friends to exchange greetings and best wishes, modern greetings are often done through instant messages and video calls, which also make it possible for more family members to connect in real-time, even if they are separated by thousands of miles due to work or travel plans.

Despite the modern twists to Spring Festival celebrations, traditional festive culture remains cherished. More people choose to travel during the holiday, regardless of age. This year, data from online travel platform Fliggy reveals a remarkable 133 percent rise in search volume for “intangible cultural heritage travel” in early January compared to December last year. There has also been a growing popularity of interactive activities and performances that engage with festive customs and cultural heritage in tourism sites across the country.

A fish-shaped lantern parade, an intangible cultural heritage, lights up Chengkan ancient village in Huangshan, east China’s Anhui Province on January 15, 2025. — CFP pic

Like many grand festivals around the world, the Spring Festival serves as a time for people to gather, celebrate, and enjoy the company of beloved ones. Ever-evolving with each generation, the festival keeps adapting as different communities contribute their unique cultural footprints. This continuous renewal has allowed the century-old Spring Festival to thrive in modern times. It is, in fact, the key to the spirit of this festive season – welcoming the New Year with hope, renewal, and a shared sense of optimism for the future. Happy Chinese New Year to all! — CGTN

* Li Yi is a journalist with China’s CGTN Radio in Beijing