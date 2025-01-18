GEORGE TOWN, Jan 18 — A red cloth with gold words “Penang Welcomes Winter Refugees: Just bring more money!” hangs at the entrance to Penang artist bibichun’s solo exhibition, Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu.

This message, aptly referring to the state government’s focus on promoting tourism for economic gains, is but one of the many messages presented in bibichun’s mixed media works on display at Hin Bus Depot.

The mixed media artist, known for his tongue-in-cheek and satirical works, has much to say about Penang’s art industry that has been lagging behind due to what he deemed as neglect in favour of tourism.

“It is my commentary on this focus on the quick results of tourism which is not helping the creative industry at all,” the artist said in an interview on his works.

He said the mixed media works in the exhibition is his critique on how tourism was promoted for economic gains and quick results but it was to the detriment of the local cultures and art scene.

“It is my criticism of the creative economy portfolio, it is a portfolio that was supposed to help and support to creative industry but it was not doing that at all,” he said.

Two of the installations featured the current state exco holding the creative economy portfolio, Wong Hon Wai.

‘Wanna be, tapi tak menjadi’ featuring the state exco for tourism and creative economy. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

One is a portrait of him sitting on a chair holding the placard “I am an arts hero” but the work is titled Wanna be, tapi tak menjadi.

The figure was made to look like one of the deities in a temple as it sat at the end of a length of red tapes and a pair of kidney-shaped wooden divination tools (known as puak puay in Hokkien) in front of it.

The other is a collage of the same state exco with his forefingers and thumbs crossed (which could signify the Korean love or a symbol for money locally), one hand holding a cup, and the words “Cafe is creative economy”.

“It is not a personal attack against him, it is my critique of the portfolio that he happens to hold currently and how they are not doing anything to help the creative industry despite the portfolio’s title,” bibichun said.

He said the quotes “I am an arts hero” and “cafe is creative economy” were actual quotes by Wong found in the news so he was not misquoting the state exco.

There was also a large structure with a little window looking into a collage inside with the words “Jangan buta seni” above it.

The structure has the upside down words “Penang International Museum” written on its side.

Artist bibichun says the mixed media works on display was his commentary on the tourism and arts scene in Penang. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

“If we look around the city, we see so many of these tourist places being called ‘museums’ but these are not museums so this is my commentary on that,” bibichun said.

Even the obvious reverence and popularity of Lithuanian artist, Ernest Zacharevic’s murals in Penang inspired a piece titled Penang Darul Ernest which is a deity in a small altar with the artist’s portrait on it.

There was even a joss stick urn in front of the “deity” and a pack of joss sticks with a lighter for visitors to light and “pray” to the Ernest deity.

Gallery manager and curator Ivan Gabriel said Zacharevic visited the exhibition when it first opened and had lit the joss sticks and “prayed” to himself in jest.

He added that five of the 10 mixed media works on display were already sold before the exhibition was officially opened on December 21 last year.

When asked if he is worried about any repercussions from his critical pieces, particularly against the state exco, bibichun said he doesn’t mind meeting with Wong to talk about his artworks.

‘Penang Darul Ernest’ featuring Ernest Zacharevic’s portrait. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

“My message to him is if he sponsors my next exhibition, he will surely win the next election,” he said.

He said the creative industry has so much to offer and could be something bigger than what tourism could bring in terms of economic gains in the long run.

“The creative industry is not only about paintings, the industry included music, performance arts, the digital media too, it is not only about economic gains but also about encouraging creativity, innovation and problem solving,” he said.

He said there is a need to nurture a creative mindset instead of constantly seeking what is deemed to bring quick economic gains.

The exhibition is open to public until February 2 from 11am to 7pm daily.