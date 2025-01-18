KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Malaysia recently gazetted 117 food items as part of its national heritage, with iconic dishes like durian, murtabak, and ais krim Malaysia taking centre stage.

Beyond the well-loved icons, the list also celebrated a variety of lesser-known dishes that showcased Malaysia’s culinary depth and heritage.

Here are some of these hidden gems:

1. ‘Nasi Kebuli’

Also pronounced as “Nasi Kembuli”, or “Keduli”, this is a fragrant yellow rice and crispy grilled chicken dish with royal heritage from the Kuala Lipis district of Pahang. Traditionally served during special occasions, it is sometimes referred to as Pahang’s “Royal Rice.”

The dish’s full name, “Nasi Kebawah Duli”, is derived from the royal title “Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia”, which translates to “Under the Dust of the Almighty”.

However, another explanation for its name is since it was inspired by the Kabuli pulao — a pilaf rice dish from Afghanistan, with caramelised carrots and dry raisins mixed with it, as well as marinated lamb meat. There is also a version of “nasi kebuli” similar to this popular in Indonesia.

@salinajalaludinkitchen Jelajah Citarasa Nasi Malaysia bersama @Jati Malaysia - Nasi Kebuli (Pahang Darul Makmur) Nasi Kebuli ini adalah makanan tradisional Negeri Pahang khusunya bagi Daerah Lipis seperti yang dicatatkan pada Muzium Warisan Kuala Lipis. Mengikut sejarah, Nasi Kebuli diperkenalkan pada tahun 1944 oleh Hussin dari Kampung Kuala Kenong, Kuala Lipis.Kewujudan nasi ini bermula apabila Ke Bawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Almarhum Sultan Mahmud Shah ( 1914 – 1917) bersama 60 orang pengikutnya mudik ke pekan Kuala Lipis dan berhenti di Kuala Kenong. Baginda bertemu dengan Hussin dan menyatakan hasrat ingin memakan nasi berlaukkan ayam kampung. Hussin memasak nasi tersebut dan menghidangkan kepada Sultan. Berdasarkan peristiwa itulah lalu dinamakan Nasi Kebuli sempena nama Ke Bawah Duli. #JatiMasakLokallah #ConfirmOriPunya #JatiMalaysia #nasikebuli #reelclasswithdhuna #dapurhakakbunga Joget Pahang - Siti Nurhaliza

2. ‘Kuih Emas Sejemput’

This is a traditional Malay kuih from Terengganu, known for its rich, sweet flavour. The name means “a pinch of gold” in Malay.

This is made by cooking egg yolks in sugar syrup, resulting in a distinctive texture and taste. Typically shaped into triangles, the kuih is often reserved for special occasions, such as engagements, weddings, and other significant celebrations.

3. ‘Ketupat Sotong’

Ketupat Sotong is another traditional East Coast delicacy usually served in Aidiladha or Aidilfitri.

Unlike the typical ketupat where rice or glutinous rice is cooked inside waved coconut leaves, this is instead made with fresh squids as the vessels. The stuffed squids are then simmered in rich coconut milk gravy, resulting in a creamy treat, a mix of savoury and also sweet.

4. ‘Air Janda Pulang’

This is a traditional drink from the Kuala Pilah district of Negeri Sembilan, which combines coconut water and tender coconut flesh sweetened with red sugar or palm sugar, along with the infused aroma of pandan leaves served over ice.

The name, which means “returning widow” believed to have come from the process of making the drink itself — how a divorced couple reconcile, signified by the mixing of the ingredients.

5. ‘Sambal Rong’

Sambal Rong, or Asam Rong, is a traditional sambal from the Jerantut district in Pahang, commonly served either as a condiment for dishes or as a side accompaniment.

What sets Asam Rong apart is its unique use of rubber seeds or perah fruit seeds, collected from beneath rubber trees and carefully processed into the dish.

Unlike other typical dried fruits — all called asam in Malay — Asam Rong has a distinctively slightly bitter and rich flavour, likely due to months of fermentation.

‘Asam rong’ processed as a sambal. — Picture courtesy of Department of Arts and Culture of Malaysia

6. ‘Tebaloi’

Tebaloi is a traditional square-shaped snack from Mukah, Sarawak, made with a blend of sago flour, eggs, desiccated coconut, turmeric, and sugar. It is often bought as souvenirs by West Malaysian travellers.

Over time, the brittle tebaloi has evolved to include a variety of flavours, such as pandan and chocolate, adding a modern twist to this traditional snack.

7. ‘Bubur Anak Lebah’

This porridge is popular in the Central Perak region, particularly in the Bota area.

Traditionally, it is served at celebrations following a mother’s confinement period, such as the naik buai (baby cradle ceremony), cukur jambul (baby hair shaving), akikah (sacrificial feast), and other related events.

The dish features small dough pieces shaped to resemble bee larvae, which is the key characteristic of the bubur. The shapes are similar to cendol but are larger and shorter.

8. ‘Kebebe’

Kebebe is a traditional dish that’s also from Perak, with a history believed to be spanning over a century. It is primarily found in the Hulu Perak region, particularly in Lenggong and Gerik.

In the past, kebebe was consumed when the body felt “overheated”, a condition referred to as dedor in the Perak dialect. This is believed to help relieve fever, serving as a form of natural remedy.

The dish is made from a blend of seven ingredients, offering a unique combination of sour, astringent, and bitter flavours. The main ingredients include fruits such as cermai, starfruit, pineapple, guava, young jackfruit, and kelempung, and banana heart. These ingredients are traditionally pounded together using a wooden mortar and pestle to create the dish.

‘Kebebe’ and the fruits that make up its ingredients. — Picture courtesy of Department of Arts and Culture of Malaysia

9. ‘Kelamai’

Kelamai is a traditional dish of the Rawa ethnic group in Perak, typically prepared for Aidilfitri celebrations.

Resembling dodol in colour and texture, kelamai has a dark, chewy consistency but is unique in that it is cooked by roasting inside bamboo, similar to lemang.

The dish is made from a mixture of ground glutinous rice, brown sugar, coconut milk, grated coconut, oil residue, and white sugar.

10. ‘Nomsom Bambangan’

Nomsom bambangan is a beloved pickled dish of the Kadazandusun people in Sabah, often served during the Kaamatan festival, also known as the harvest festival. This unique dish is made by preserving the wild jungle mango, known as bambangan.

Native to Borneo, the bambangan tree grows in wild forests or is cultivated in the backyard gardens of villages. It plays a central role in many native dishes across Sabah and other parts of Borneo.

Typically enjoyed as a side dish, nomsom bambangan pairs wonderfully with rice, vegetables, and main courses such as fish, chicken, or meat.