KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysia has officially gazetted 117 foods as national heritage in the 2025 Declaration of Heritage Objects, as announced by Heritage Commissioner Mohamad Muda Bahadin on Wednesday.
Among the diverse array, a few iconic dishes stand out, showcasing the richness of Malaysia’s culinary heritage.
Here are 10 of them:
1. Durian — Famously known as the king of fruits, is among Malaysia’s icons to be gazetted as heritage this year. The fruit boasts creamy, custardlike flesh and a distinct divisive aroma. In 2022, Malaysian durian exports were valued at RM887 million, with projections reaching RM1.8 billion by 2030.
2. Aiskrim Malaysia — A childhood favourite for many generations. It’s a frozen treat served in plastic tubes, filled with various flavours like sirap bandung, Milo, and asam boi.
3. Capati — An unleavened flatbread, originating from the Indian community, has become a common breakfast dish across Malaysia. It is often paired with curry or sambal.
4. Ambuyat — A dish synonymous with East Malaysian culture, it is made from sago starch, offering a gluelike consistency that’s eaten with bamboo sticks.
5. Kek Lapis Sarawak — The intricately layered cake that isn’t just a dessert, it can be a work of art. Known for its vibrant colours and complex designs, kek lapis Sarawak is synonymous with celebrations and often served during festivals like Hari Gawai and Hari Raya.
6. Rojak — Literally meaning “mixed together”, the dish comes in several variants. Rojak buah or petis combines fruits, vegetables, tofu, and fritters tossed in a thick, tangy, and spicy sauce made from shrimp paste, sugar, and lime. There is also pasembur, which mixes fried fritters and other ingredients with a spicy savoury peanut sauce.
7. Murtabak — A favourite at Ramadan bazaars and night markets, is a savoury, fried dough pancake filled with minced meat, onions, and spices, and often served with pickled onions or dhal.
8. Sup belut — Popular especially in East Coast states Kelantan and Terengganu, features chopped eel pieces cooked in a hearty broth infused with local spices eaten with white rice or on its own.
9. Tuak — Staple in Sabah and Sarawak, the rice wine is commonly enjoyed during festivals like Gawai. Meanwhile, air nira, a non-alcoholic drink made from palm sap — is also called tuak in the East Coast, and is also in the gazetted list.
10. Kari Kapitan — A classic Nyonya or Peranakan dish, it is a fusion of Chinese and Malay cooking, usually prepared with chicken.
Last year, 10 food items were already gazetted, including nasi ambeng, mee kolok and burasak.
The inclusion of bak kut teh in last year’s list also caused an uproar stoked by certain quarters.
Here’s the complete list, as published in the Federal Gazette website:
1. Staple food
- Ambuyat/Pinantung
- Capati
- Nasi dalam Buluh
- Nasi Kembuli
- Nasi Minyak
- Tompek/Tinompeh
- Ubi Gadong Parut Masak dalam Buluh
2. Variety of cooked dishes
- Ambila
- Asam Rebus
- Ayam Masak Buah Keluak
- Ayam Pong Teh
- Gerang Asam
- Gulai Masam Keladi Kemahang
- Ikan Cencaru Sumbat
- Ikan Rebus Kering
- Inche Kabin
- Itik Golek
- Kari Debal
- Kari Kapitan
- Keema
- Ketupat Sotong (Berlemak)
- Lompap Daging dan Hati
- Masak Lemak Kulat Sisir
- Masak Lemak Mumbang
- Nonsom Bambangan
- Opor Daging
- Rendang Campur
- Sambal Goreng
- Sambal Tahun
- Sambal Tempoyak Daun Kayu
- Sayur Midin Goreng
- Singgang
- Solok Ikan
- Solok Lada
- Sotong Sumbat
- Tauge dan Tauhu Masak Lemak
- Tauhu
- Tempe
- Umbut Rebus
3. Kuih/traditional cakes
- Apam
- Apom
- Bingka/Bengkang Sawit
- Buah Tanjung
- Celorot
- Cucur Jawa/Cucur Topi/Kuih Penyaram
- Emas Sejemput
- Ganti Tandan Jagung
- Jala Emas
- Kasui
- Kek Lapis Sarawak
- Kelamai/Gelamai Tepung Gandum
- Kelupis
- Kuih Angku/Kuih Peria
- Kuih Badak Kubang
- Kuih Bongkong/Jongkong
- Kuih Cek Mek Molek
- Kuih Getas
- Kuih Kasidah
- Kuih Ketayap
- Kuih Koleh Kacang
- Kuih Pepena
- Kuih Rengas
- Kuih Tahi Itik
- Kuih Tepung Torak
- Lompat Tikam
- Pulut Tekan dengan Seri Kaya
- Putu Piring
- Tepung Pelita
4. Appetisers
- Jantung Pisang
- Kebebe
- Lawa Terung
5. Bubur/porridge
- Bubur Anak Lebah
- Bubur ChaCha
- Bubur Lambuk
- Bubur Nasi/Nasi Air
- Pengat
6. Dessert/Confectionery
- Ais Kepal
- Aiskrim Malaysia
- Puding Raja
- Pulut Durian
- Pulut Mangga
7. Snacks
- Choon Piah
- Emping
- Gula Tarik/Sema
- InangInang
- JemputJemput
- Kerepek
- Kuih Bangkit
- Kuih Ros
- Kuih Siput
- Martabak
- Pie Tee
- Popia
- Rempeyek
- Rojak
- Tau Fu Fa
- Tebaloi
- Ubi Kayu Rebus dengan Sambal Tumis
8. Sambal
- Sambal Biji Getah
- Sambal Hitam Ikan Bilis
- Sambal Rong
9. Soup
- Sup Belut
- Sup Tulang
10. Bread
- Pau
11. Drinks
- Air Janda Pulang
- Air Nira
- Tuak
12. Fruit
- Durian