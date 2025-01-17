KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysia has officially gazetted 117 foods as national heritage in the 2025 Declaration of Heritage Objects, as announced by Heritage Commissioner Mohamad Muda Bahadin on Wednesday.

Among the diverse array, a few iconic dishes stand out, showcasing the richness of Malaysia’s culinary heritage.

Here are 10 of them:

1. Durian — Famously known as the king of fruits, is among Malaysia’s icons to be gazetted as heritage this year. The fruit boasts creamy, custardlike flesh and a distinct divisive aroma. In 2022, Malaysian durian exports were valued at RM887 million, with projections reaching RM1.8 billion by 2030.

2. Aiskrim Malaysia — A childhood favourite for many generations. It’s a frozen treat served in plastic tubes, filled with various flavours like sirap bandung, Milo, and asam boi.

3. Capati — An unleavened flatbread, originating from the Indian community, has become a common breakfast dish across Malaysia. It is often paired with curry or sambal.

Capati is made with unleavened flour, toasted on a hot flat-top griddle. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

4. Ambuyat — A dish synonymous with East Malaysian culture, it is made from sago starch, offering a gluelike consistency that’s eaten with bamboo sticks.

5. Kek Lapis Sarawak — The intricately layered cake that isn’t just a dessert, it can be a work of art. Known for its vibrant colours and complex designs, kek lapis Sarawak is synonymous with celebrations and often served during festivals like Hari Gawai and Hari Raya.

6. Rojak — Literally meaning “mixed together”, the dish comes in several variants. Rojak buah or petis combines fruits, vegetables, tofu, and fritters tossed in a thick, tangy, and spicy sauce made from shrimp paste, sugar, and lime. There is also pasembur, which mixes fried fritters and other ingredients with a spicy savoury peanut sauce.

Rojak is usually a mix of fruits, vegetables and fritters, topped with sweet and savoury sauce. — Picture by Choo Choy May

7. Murtabak — A favourite at Ramadan bazaars and night markets, is a savoury, fried dough pancake filled with minced meat, onions, and spices, and often served with pickled onions or dhal.

8. Sup belut — Popular especially in East Coast states Kelantan and Terengganu, features chopped eel pieces cooked in a hearty broth infused with local spices eaten with white rice or on its own.

9. Tuak — Staple in Sabah and Sarawak, the rice wine is commonly enjoyed during festivals like Gawai. Meanwhile, air nira, a non-alcoholic drink made from palm sap — is also called tuak in the East Coast, and is also in the gazetted list.

10. Kari Kapitan — A classic Nyonya or Peranakan dish, it is a fusion of Chinese and Malay cooking, usually prepared with chicken.

Called 'tuak' in the East Coast, palm sap can either be drank or made into palm sugar. — Bernama pic

Last year, 10 food items were already gazetted, including nasi ambeng, mee kolok and burasak.

The inclusion of bak kut teh in last year’s list also caused an uproar stoked by certain quarters.

Here’s the complete list, as published in the Federal Gazette website:

1. Staple food

Ambuyat/Pinantung

Capati

Nasi dalam Buluh

Nasi Kembuli

Nasi Minyak

Tompek/Tinompeh

Ubi Gadong Parut Masak dalam Buluh

2. Variety of cooked dishes

Ambila

Asam Rebus

Ayam Masak Buah Keluak

Ayam Pong Teh

Gerang Asam

Gulai Masam Keladi Kemahang

Ikan Cencaru Sumbat

Ikan Rebus Kering

Inche Kabin

Itik Golek

Kari Debal

Kari Kapitan

Keema

Ketupat Sotong (Berlemak)

Lompap Daging dan Hati

Masak Lemak Kulat Sisir

Masak Lemak Mumbang

Nonsom Bambangan

Opor Daging

Rendang Campur

Sambal Goreng

Sambal Tahun

Sambal Tempoyak Daun Kayu

Sayur Midin Goreng

Singgang

Solok Ikan

Solok Lada

Sotong Sumbat

Tauge dan Tauhu Masak Lemak

Tauhu

Tempe

Umbut Rebus

3. Kuih/traditional cakes

Apam

Apom

Bingka/Bengkang Sawit

Buah Tanjung

Celorot

Cucur Jawa/Cucur Topi/Kuih Penyaram

Emas Sejemput

Ganti Tandan Jagung

Jala Emas

Kasui

Kek Lapis Sarawak

Kelamai/Gelamai Tepung Gandum

Kelupis

Kuih Angku/Kuih Peria

Kuih Badak Kubang

Kuih Bongkong/Jongkong

Kuih Cek Mek Molek

Kuih Getas

Kuih Kasidah

Kuih Ketayap

Kuih Koleh Kacang

Kuih Pepena

Kuih Rengas

Kuih Tahi Itik

Kuih Tepung Torak

Lompat Tikam

Pulut Tekan dengan Seri Kaya

Putu Piring

Tepung Pelita

4. Appetisers

Jantung Pisang

Kebebe

Lawa Terung

5. Bubur/porridge

Bubur Anak Lebah

Bubur ChaCha

Bubur Lambuk

Bubur Nasi/Nasi Air

Pengat

6. Dessert/Confectionery

Ais Kepal

Aiskrim Malaysia

Puding Raja

Pulut Durian

Pulut Mangga

7. Snacks

Choon Piah

Emping

Gula Tarik/Sema

InangInang

JemputJemput

Kerepek

Kuih Bangkit

Kuih Ros

Kuih Siput

Martabak

Pie Tee

Popia

Rempeyek

Rojak

Tau Fu Fa

Tebaloi

Ubi Kayu Rebus dengan Sambal Tumis

8. Sambal

Sambal Biji Getah

Sambal Hitam Ikan Bilis

Sambal Rong

9. Soup

Sup Belut

Sup Tulang

10. Bread

Pau

11. Drinks

Air Janda Pulang

Air Nira

Tuak

12. Fruit