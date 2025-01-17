KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — For the second week in a row, Hong Kong action thriller The Prosecutor — directed, produced, and starring Donnie Yen —has topped the Malaysian box-office

It’s a little bit more family-friendly fun though in the top ten, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Dongeng Sang Kancil, and Mufasa: The Lion King offering more wholesome entertainment on the big screen.

Likewise on Netflix with BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar topping its top ten — though dystopian survival drama Squid Game season two follows closely behind, backed by its previous season one for those just discovering the twisted and extremely colourful world of greed and desperation.

And if none of that ticks your boxes, check out Malay Mail’s top ten lists for your weekend entertainment.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (January 9 to January 12)

The Prosecutor

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Dongeng Sang Kancil

Mufasa: The Lion King

Panggonan Wingit 2: Miss K

Honey Money Phony

Bisikan Dosa

Game Changer

Kemah Terlarang Kesurupan Massal

Vanangaan

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (January 6 to January 12)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar

Squid Game: Season 2

Squid Game: Season 1

Love Scout: Season 1

When the Stars Gossip: Limited Series

When the Phone Rings: Limited Series

Solo Leveling: Season 1

Upin&Ipin: Season 17

Raw: 2025 January 6, 2025

One Cent Thief: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Family By Choice

Guardians of the Dafeng

Aku Tak Membenci Hujan

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu

Only for Love

Running Man (2024)

The Tale of Lady Ok

Rented In Finland

Persis Boneka

Running Man (2025)

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (January 8 to January 15)

yung kai - blue

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)

ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)

The Lantis - Bunga Maaf

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Andmesh - Anugerah Terindah

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

Gracie Abrams - That’s So True

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (January 8 to January 15)

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

The Lantis - Bunga Maaf

Amir Masdi - Nurcinta

Insomniacks - Reminiscence

Andmesh - Anugerah Terindah

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Tenxi, jemsii, Naykilla - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku)

Black Hanifah - Hijab Rindu

Kaleb J - Di Balik Pertanda

Mahalini - Mencintaimu (From: 2nd Miracle in Cell No.7)

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (January 3 to January 9)

Fiction

Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)

The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Changbi publishers)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Faber & Faber)

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Pan Macmillan)

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing)

Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (4th Estate GB)

Caraval by Stephanie Garber (Flatiron Books)

Songs of the Runaway Heart by Marisa Fendi (Bookiut)

Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)

Non-Fiction

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

Your Fate in 2025: The Year of the Snake by Peter So (Forms Publications)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)

Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life; Illustrated edition)

Surrounded by Liars by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion)

I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)

Misgovernance by Edmund Terence Gomez (Penguin Random House LLC)

Dr Who? by Lat (MPH Publishing)

Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee)

The 5AM Club by Robin Sharma (HarperCollins)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Jangan Kacau Aku Boleh Tak? by Aidil Ghazali (Iman Publication)

Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif)

Siapa Sangka Terjatuh Cinta by Violetfasha (Iman Publication)

The Boy: Unspoken Nightmare by Ariaseva (idea kreatif)

Source: MPH