LONDON, Jan 16 — Prince William dropped into a pub to share a drink with a group of fellow Aston Villa fans ahead of their Premier League clash with Everton yesterday.

William, a long-standing fan of the Birmingham-based club, asked Villa officials to arrange the gathering in the city centre.

The Prince of Wales joined eight Villa season-ticket holders, buying them a round of beers and chatted about Unai Emery’s team while drinking a glass of cider.

The 42-year-old, Patron of the English Football Association, has attended many Villa games, cheering them on this season when they memorably beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Daniel Jones, 18, said after meeting William: “He was a lovely guy, proper down to earth and he loves Villa and the passion we all share.

“I think if he didn’t have other commitments he would have loved to be at the match.”

The heir to the throne was in Birmingham for an official engagement earlier yesterday and spent 30 minutes with the fans before catching a train back to London.

Villa are eighth in the Premier league table ahead of their match against struggling Everton at Goodison Park. — AFP