KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Upcycling is where you take something old and give it a second chance to shine, and in Malaysia, it is becoming a movement that has business opportunities.

Across the country, companies are embracing this creative venture to transform discarded fabric into fashionable accessories or clothes.

Here are five inspiring companies leading the charge in upcycling:

Suri Lifestyle

Suri Lifestyle has made a name for itself by championing sustainable fashion and uplifting the lives of single mothers at the same time.

Founded by Saleha Ahmad, Suri focuses on repurposing denim which is a fabric notorious for its environmental toll into stylish and practical items such as bags, clothing, and accessories.

By sourcing pre-loved and surplus denim from the community donations as well as corporate partnerships with brands like Uniqlo, Suri tackles textile waste with creativity and purpose.

Suri Lifestyle’s patchwork reversible boro kimono. — Picture courtesy of Suri Lifestyle

The enterprise also emphasises the socio-economic empowerment of single mothers by offering skill development programmes in tailoring.

Since its establishment, Suri has successfully diverted denim waste from landfills while creating products that symbolise both environmental and social progress.

Location: 3-1, Jalan Kurau 1C/KS1 Taman, Teluk Gadong, 41100 Klang, Selangor

Website: https://surilifestyle.com/

Upcycle4better

Upcycle4Better is a social enterprise dedicated to reducing textile waste through upcycling with operations spanning across the Asia-Pacific, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.

It focuses on transforming unwanted textiles into high-value, practical items, such as bags, blankets, and even pet beds.

Upcycle4better denim batik bag. — Picture courtesy of Upcycle4better

It also collaborates with schools, local councils, and companies to collect textiles that might otherwise end up in landfills with items sorted into over 500 categories at a facility where skilled craftspeople and seamstresses turn the materials into new creations.

Website: https://www.upcycle4better.com

ShopHanya

ShopHanya is a Malaysian fashion brand that integrates sustainability into its operations through its upcycling initiatives.

Its first upcycled collection, launched in 2020, aimed to breathe new life into unsold inventory by reimagining and redesigning existing pieces to help prevent textiles from ending up in landfills while promoting the reuse of materials.

Collaborations also play a role in their upcycling efforts, such as their work with local artisans and designers to create unique collections.

A ShopHanya upcycled Alley top. — Picture courtesy of ShopHanya

ShopHanya’s commitment to sustainability extends to its packaging, opting for biodegradable materials like corn-based products to reduce waste further.

Hanya, inspired by the Malay word for “only”, is a women-led brand made exclusively for women.

Location: 1F-30, First Floor Bangar Village II 2, Jln Telawi 1, Bangsar Baru Kuala Lumpur, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Website: https://shophanya.com/

Komuniti Tukang Jahit (KTJ)

Komuniti Tukang Jahit (KTJ), founded by Yap Sue Yii, empowers B40 women with sustainable sewing jobs while promoting upcycling through handcrafted items made from surplus materials.

KTJ repurposes fabrics to craft items such as corporate gifts, souvenirs, and household products.

For instance, their tailors have transformed materials into things like multipurpose pouches and personalised accessories.

Uniqlo fabric upcycled into pouches by Komuniti Tukang Jahit. — Picture courtesy of Komuniti Tukang Jahit

By integrating upcycling into its operations, KTJ reduces waste while providing women with meaningful work opportunities, including the chance to earn commissions and bonuses based on their contributions.

The enterprise reinvests 30 per cent of its sales directly into wages for the tailors.

More than 300 women have been empowered, with 233,278 pieces sewn and RM 461,770 in income has been generated.

Location: Rodrell Sdn Bhd D10-8-1, Block D, Dana 1 Commercial Centre, Jalan PJU 1a/46, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Website: https://ktjmalaysia.com/

Fuze Ecoteer

Fuze Ecoteer is a social enterprise that integrates environmental conservation with community development which focuses on transforming plastic waste into functional products through initiatives like the Precious Plastic Project.

It is also active in conducting workshops that educate participants about upcycling and sustainability that feature practical sessions, such as turning plastic waste into artistic pendants or trendy pouches, led by members of the B40 community.

Fuze Ecoteer natural ‘coral-friendly’ sunscreen. — Picture courtesy of Fuze Ecoteer

In addition to product creation, Fuze Ecoteer collaborates with larger conservation projects, such as river clean-ups in partnership with the Selangor Maritime Gateway which have resulted in the removal of significant waste from waterways.

Website: https://www.upcycledbyfe.com/