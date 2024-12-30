KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — For many, memories are life’s greatest treasures — moments so precious, we hold on to them tightly, hoping to preserve them in some form.

And Zarina binti Zainal Abidin, founder of Zarina Craft, understands this longing.

Zarina is helping Malaysians hold on to their most cherished memories with her unique creations — turning outgrown baby clothes, uniforms, and old keepsakes into beautiful memory quilts and plushies.

From engineer to memory maker

Zarina’s journey to becoming a memory artisan began after she retired from a 30-year career as an engineer.

At 53, she’s not only bringing technical expertise to her craft, but also a deep understanding of the human desire to preserve significant moments.

“As a parent, I know how much value we place on our children’s first clothes or their favourite toy,” Zarina explains. “These items are more than just fabric or plastic; they carry memories, emotions, and stories.”

Her creations, whether quilts or plushies, give new life to items that have outlived their original purpose.

A baby’s first onesie or a child’s beloved blanky, once discarded, can now become treasured keepsakes, carefully transformed into a quilt or cuddly plushie that brings joy and nostalgia every time it’s used.

Cute plushes crafted from old uniforms or clothes make great keepsakes.

Crafting with care

The process of making these memory items is meticulous and requires a great deal of patience.

Zarina begins by carefully measuring and cutting the clothing sent in by her customers.

She then arranges the pieces into a patchwork design before stitching them into a thick, three-layered quilt using a free-motion quilting technique.

The final step is adding a binding to frame the quilt before sending it back to its owner, carefully packaged for that moment of heartfelt excitement when the memory comes to life again.

It’s not a quick process — each memory quilt takes Zarina between one to two weeks to complete, while a plushie takes just two days. But for her, the time and effort are worth it.

“When I hand over a finished quilt or plushie, I know I’m giving my customers something that can’t be bought in a store — a piece of their own history, made with love.”

Zarina takes up to two weeks to complete each memory quilt.

From hobby to business

Zarina’s passion for quilting began during her childhood in the United States, where she was first introduced to the art of memory quilting.

Inspired by her mother’s hobby, Zarina started making quilts for friends and family in 2008.

In 2012, she took the leap into turning her craft into a business. But it wasn’t until she embraced social media, particularly TikTok, that her business truly began to take off.

What started as a way to showcase her creations to a wider audience quickly turned into a viral success.

Zarina’s TikTok videos, featuring her transforming old clothes into stunning quilts and plushies, garnered attention far beyond Malaysia.

“I never expected my business to go viral so quickly. It was a surprise when people started sharing my work,” she says with a smile.

The response has been overwhelming, especially from Malaysians who were thrilled to find someone local who could craft these unique keepsakes.

Looking to the future

As Zarina’s business continues to grow, she has set new goals for the coming year.

“In 2025, I hope to double my leads and orders so that I can expand my team and continue offering my services to even more people,” she says.

With her business now gaining momentum, Zarina plans to keep sharing her passion for crafting these special memory items on TikTok, inviting more people to create their own lasting memories.

For Zarina, each quilt and plushie is more than just a product — it’s a tangible way for people to hold on to the moments that matter most.

And through her craft, she’s not just making memories; she’s creating a legacy of love and nostalgia that will be cherished for years to come.

To learn more about Zarina’s heartwarming creations, visit Zarina Craft on TikTok.