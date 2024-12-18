KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Proton e.MAS 7 is finally ready to make its mark in the local automotive market. Officially launched to the public on Monday, the new electric SUV is priced from as low as RM106k.

Right after the launch, the official e.MAS website went live and has since revealed additional information regarding the EV. Among them is the e.MAS 7’s maintenance schedule.

Proton e.MAS 7 service intervals

Unlike EVs from certain brands such as Tesla which doesn’t really require servicing unless something is broken, the e.MAS 7 does have a maintenance schedule that you need to adhere to. This is not only to make sure that your e.MAS 7 is in tip-top condition but also for the warranty’s sake.

The good news is that you are only required to bring e.MAS 7 to the service centre once a year or every 20,000km, whichever comes first. However, the EV’s first service session takes place at the 5,000km mark in which the lubrication for its reduction gear needs to be changed.

Only after that, do the actual 20,000km intervals begin. Hence, this is why the annual service takes place at the 25,000km mark instead of the 20,000km point.

Aside from the reduction gear lubricant, the only other items that need to go through periodic servicing according to the maintenance schedule are brake fluid, motor coolant, and N95 cabin filter. As compared to ICE vehicles, EV has much fewer components which is why the list of items you need to change during service is quite short.

While it is not stated on the maintenance schedule, the e.MAS 7’s owner’s manual also stipulates that you have to perform tyre rotation (also known as tyre transposition) every 10,000km. This is something that is very common with many cars out there regardless of whether they are ICE or EV models.

Proton e.MAS 7 maintenance schedule.

Maintenance schedule comparison: Proton e.MAS 7 vs Proton X70

As the e.MAS 7 is designed to cater for the C-segment SUV market, it seems apt to compare the maintenance schedule with the other C-segment SUV from Proton’s stable: the X70. More so given the fact that the 2025 Proton X70 has just been launched earlier this year.

In general, the Proton X70 service intervals are much shorter at every six months or 10,000km, whichever comes first. Not only that, there are 13 items in the service checklist for the X70 as compared to only 4 items on the e.MAS 7’s list. — SoyaCincau





