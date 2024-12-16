KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — TikTok has announced the winners of its Malaysian TikTok LIVE Fest 2024, recognising three exceptional creators who will represent the nation in the upcoming global tournament.

TikTok LIVE Fest is an annual celebration that spotlights top creators regionally and globally, offering them opportunities to showcase their talents and connect with a wider audience.

Yu Wei overcame her fear of performing in front of a camera to become a top singer on TikTok LIVE. — Picture courtesy of Yu Wei

Chasing passion, not paychecks: From sales to singing on TikTok LIVE — Yu Wei

Yu Wei, also known as @yweii_9, claimed the top spot in Malaysia’s TikTok LIVE Fest 2024.

Once a salesperson searching for a career that aligned with her love for singing, Yu Wei found her calling through TikTok LIVE.

Her journey began when she overcame her fear of performing in front of a camera, inspired by others who turned to live-streaming to sustain their livelihoods.

Collaborating with W Talent Agency on TikTok, she cultivated a loyal fanbase she affectionately calls “Ferns” or “Fermily”, symbolising their vibrant and unwavering support.

“You must shine brightly in what you love. And remember even when the sun sets, the lights will shine through the night. This world will never lose its beauty. Do not fear the darkness, for it is always followed by the light of a new dawn,” Yu Wei said.

Peh Qin Rou used live-streaming as a platform to reignite her passion for singing. — Picture courtesy of Peh Qin Rou

Lost her voice, rediscovered it on TikTok LIVE — Peh Qin Rou

Second-place winner Peh Qin Rou (@joppc1231) turned to TikTok LIVE after losing her vocal ability, a setback that significantly impacted her career as a stage performer.

Refusing to let adversity define her, Qin Rou discovered live-streaming as a platform to reignite her passion for singing.

Partnering with W Talent Agency on TikTok, she transformed challenges into triumphs, winning over audiences with her resilience and talent.

“As long as passion remains, success is inevitable,” Qin Rou said, reflecting on her journey to become a runner-up in her first TikTok LIVE Fest.

Adelyn Heng embraced live-streaming in her quest to bring joy to her viewers. — Picture courtesy of Adelyn Heng

Banker turned streamer now earns more behind camera — Adelyn Heng

Adelyn Heng (@adelynheng9319) secured third place with her story of perseverance and community-building.

Leaving behind her banking career three years ago, she embraced live-streaming with the dream of bringing joy to her viewers.

Starting with a modest set-up, Adelyn worked tirelessly to build a supportive community known as the “Peach Family.”

Her efforts paid off as she achieved significant milestones, including becoming a top union leader on TikTok and earning a spot among Malaysia’s top creators.

“My journey isn’t about trophies but the hearts of my Peach Family, who’ve shared love and strength with me,” Adelyn said.

“From humble beginnings to incredible milestones, this is a story of passion, resilience, and our unstoppable spirit — together, we’ll soar to greater heights.”

A global stage awaits

The Malaysian champions were selected for their creativity, fan engagement, and mastery in hosting TikTok LIVE sessions.

As Malaysia’s representatives, they will join creators from over 90 countries in the Global LIVE Fest Tournament, which begins on December 17. The competition will culminate in a grand celebration in London on January 16, 2025.

To honour the achievements of Malaysian creators, TikTok LIVE Fest Malaysia will host a special awards night on December 20, themed TikTok Verse. The event will feature performances, activities, and guest star appearances.

TikTok encourages fans to follow @tiktoklive_my for updates, cheer on the local champions, and participate in the festivities.