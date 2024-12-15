TANJONG MALIM, Dec 15 — Kuih Pau, a traditional delicacy of steamed buns with black bean, coconut or kaya fillings is loved for their fluffy texture.

While some may see Kuih Pau as an ordinary snack, for the people of Tanjong Malim, it holds a special significance.

This humble treat has been elevated to a tourism product of the district and has been featured in the Perak tourism calendar for the past seven years.

According to the Tanjong Malim District Council (MDTM) president, Mohd Ikram Ahmad, the Pau X Muallim Recreation Festival 2024 was organised to celebrate and showcase the distinctive heritage and uniqueness of Kuih Pau, which has been synonymous with the district since 1926.

“Tanjong Malim is synonymous with the production and commercialisation of Kuih Pau, earning the nickname ‘Pau Town.’ The delicacy has become a hallmark of the district, attracting both locals and tourists from various backgrounds to enjoy this iconic delicacy,” he said.

“The identity of Tanjong Malim is closely tied to Kuih Pau, a delicacy that has been a part of the district’s heritage since 1926. With 2026 marking the 100th anniversary of Kuih Pau in the Muallim district, its legacy continues to thrive.

“The Pau Festival serves as an excellent platform to indirectly promote Muallim as a unique gastronomic tourism destination,” said Mohd Ikram during the festival’s opening by Behrang Assemblywoman Salina Samsudin at Persisiran Sungai Bernam yesterday.

Mohd Ikram said the Pau Festival, organised in collaboration with Perak Tourism, is the third held since 2017 and that it would be held on a larger scale in the coming years.

Visitors select Kuih Pau at a stall during the Pau Festival X Muallim Recreation 2024 event at the Bernam River waterfront in Tanjung Malim December 15, 2024. — Bernama pic

One of the attractions at the festival was Pau Legend entrepreneur, Surdi Maris, 72, who has been selling Kuih Pau in Tanjong Malim since 1986.

Surdi said he continued to uphold the traditional method of preparing his Kuih Pau by mixing the flour for the dough with his hands.

“I’m used to kneading the dough by hand and I still use wheat flour and I also make the filling of the Pau myself.

“I can sell more than 100 pieces of Kuih Pau daily and on weekends, it is more because of the presence of many visitors,” he said.

Surdi sells Kuih Pau on his motorcycle on Jalan Besar. His Kuih Pau has five types of fillings for customers to choose from, namely chicken curry, meat curry, black beans, kaya and coconut.

Meanwhile, Salina said that the difference highlighted in this year’s festival is the concept of “healing” or relaxing with the selection of the location at the banks of Sungai Bernam.

“Visitors who attend this programme can buy and enjoy Kuih Pau and coffee in a relaxing natural atmosphere,” she said.

The two-day Pau X Recreational Festival, which began yesterday (Saturday) and continues today (Sunday), is packed with a variety of exciting activities for visitors.

Highlights include an aerobics session, as well as sales booths featuring pau, coffee, and handicrafts by local entrepreneurs, along with a Perak state tourism exhibition.

Visitors can also engage in activities like the Pauboy Hunt (Explorace), the Rally & Camp, the Pau Weight Guess Competition, and e-games tournaments for Mobile Legends and eFootball.

Additionally, the festival offers a Pau Flash Sale, pau-making demonstrations, tourism quizzes, and the crowd-favourite Spicy Pau Challenge competition. — Bernama