ISTANBUL, Dec 9 — The US’ oldest dictionary, Merriam-Webster, a direct descendant of the pioneering 1806 dictionary by Noah Webster, has picked “polarisation” as the word of 2024.

The dictionary said on its website that the term was widely used in US media during the presidential election to highlight divisions in society, according to Anadolu Agency.

It also reflected global social issues, drawing attention to fractures that emerged throughout the year.

Merriam-Webster defines “polarisation” as the division of a group or society into two sharply opposing sides, where opinions or beliefs cluster at extremes instead of spreading across a spectrum.

According to CNN, Merriam-Webster is among the last major English-language dictionaries to announce its word of the year.

Earlier, Oxford chose “brain rot,” Cambridge selected “manifest,” and Dictionary.com highlighted “demure,” citing its surge in usage after TikToker Jools Lebron’s satirical makeup videos. — Bernama