PARIS, Dec 8 — One of the most famous speeches in modern French history — General Charles de Gaulle’s 1940 radio plea for France to resist the Nazi occupation — is set to go on display today for the first time.

The two-page manuscript of the so-called “Appeal of June 18”, featuring De Gaulle’s handwriting and numerous crossings-out, will be on show at an auction house in Paris ahead of the sale of some of the late leader’s possessions.

“Copies have been exhibited before. What is unprecedented is seeing the original,” said Frederic Harnisch, head of book and manuscript sales at Artcurial, which will exhibit the text at its Champs-Elysees office.

The historic script will not feature among the 372 lots being sold by De Gaulle’s relatives on December 16 by Artcurial.

Items set to go under the hammer include the manuscript of De Gaulle’s first book from 1924, La Discorde chez l’ennemi (The Enemy’s House Divided), as well as a collection of letters to his wife Yvonne and a secondary school report card.

This photograph taken on December 6, 2024, shows a card from General de Gaulle’s wife Yvonne, displayed ahead of an auction of General de Gaulle’s personal memorabilia and writings, at Artcurial auction house in Paris. — AFP pic

The auction was organised by De Gaulle’s descendants who inherited a trove of personal items from his brother, Philippe, who died at the age of 103 in March.

“What we are selling is a small part of the inheritance,” Harnisch told AFP.

The French state and private institutions are expected to be among the buyers of the memorabilia from a man considered the father of the modern French state.

De Gaulle spearheaded resistance to the Nazi Germany’s occupation of France.

He then emerged as the country’s post-war leader serving as the architect of the current constitution and president from 1958.

The Appeal of June 18 was broadcast by the BBC from London in which De Gaulle urged French people to fight on, laying the foundation for the underground resistance movement.

“Has the last word been said? Should hope disappear? Is defeat final? No! Believe me... nothing is lost for France,” he said. — AFP