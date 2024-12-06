FORT SEVERN, Dec 6 — A man in the northern fringe of Canada jumped on a polar bear to protect his wife during a predawn encounter outside their home.

According to the BBC, the police said the incident occurred at around 5.00am local time on Tuesday in Fort Severn First Nation, a remote community of 400 people in northern Ontario, as the couple searched for their dogs.

The bear lunged at the woman in their driveway, causing her to slip to the ground before her husband intervened by jumping onto the animal to stop the attack, according to the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service.

The man suffered serious injuries to his arms and legs during the attack, but they were described as non-life-threatening, and he was treated at a local nursing station.

A neighbour responded to the commotion with a firearm, shooting the bear multiple times; the injured animal retreated into the woods and later died.

Police are patrolling the area to ensure no other bears pose a threat to the community, emphasising the vigilance required in this remote and wildlife-prone region.