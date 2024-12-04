KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — This holiday season, Huckleberry is enticing customers with an exclusive selection of festive gourmet delights, available only at its Damansara Heights and Bangsar Shopping Centre locations.

The special promotion is on offer daily, delighting patrons until the end of the year.

The festive menu boasts an array of daily delights that include satisfying mains and indulgent desserts, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The creamy tomato pasta is made with rich tomato sauce, fresh cherry tomatoes, shallots, garlic, and a touch of chilli flakes. — Picture courtesy of Huckleberry

From 9am onwards, visitors can savour options like the Cranberry Chicken Ciabatta Toastie, a flavourful Truffle Smash Burger, creamy Tomato Pasta with Burrata, delectable Bread Pudding, and classic Tiramisu.

Complementing the food offerings are holiday beverages, available daily starting at 7.30am. These drinks promise flavours that transport you into the heart of the festive season.

Options include a comforting Gingerbread Latte, the cosy warmth of Gingerbread Hot Chocolate, a refreshing Iced Peppermint Mocha, and the traditional richness of Classic Eggnog.

Huckleberry’s black forest yule log, perfect for those looking to gift or share holiday cheers with their loved ones. — Picture courtesy of Huckleberry

Additionally, Huckleberry’s seasonal bakes provide the perfect solution for those looking to gift or share a bit of holiday cheer.

The selection includes beautifully decorated Christmas cupcakes, traditional Italian Pandoro, and hand-rolled Christmas cookies, all crafted to bring joy to holiday gatherings.

For those wishing to celebrate at home, Huckleberry offers a festive feast perfect for any holiday gathering.

Huckleberry offers dishes like Roasted Turkey with Sage and Thyme for those who prefer to celebrate Christmas at home. — Picture courtesy of Huckleberry

Mains such as Roasted Turkey with Sage and Thyme, the best-selling Beef Wellington, a succulent Roast Leg of Lamb, and a Baked Truffle Mac and Cheese cater to diverse tastes.

Each main course includes sides of hearty Roasted Brussels sprouts and Maple Glazed Carrots, accompanied by a choice of delicious potatoes.

To place an order or book your festive feast, contact Huckleberry at 012-239 3058.