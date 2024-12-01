KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Remember those manga you loved, translated into Bahasa Malaysia?

They might feel harder to find these days, but the truth is they’re still out there and more accessible than you think.

It’s not just Japanese manga — comics from neighbouring countries are also available and translated into our national language.

Malay Mail is here to spotlight these translated gems, explain how they’re brought to Malaysia, and guide you on where to find them.

Translated Japanese manga

Noring Pan said Gempak Starz has been acquiring the rights to Japanese manga and translating them into Bahasa Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Noring Pan

Noring Pan, 36, chief editor of the Malay editorial department at Kadokawa Gempak Starz, says that since the company’s inception, it has been acquiring the rights to Japanese manga and translating them into Bahasa Malaysia for local readers.

Among the standout titles is Doraemon (1969) with the full series — including the Stand by Me Doraemon (2023) manga adaptation.

Another fan-favourite is Pokémon: I choose you (2019) which is the only Pokémon manga currently translated by Gempak Starz.

The success of Yokai Watch (2012) has also been notable, with every volume translated and released for Malaysian fans.

For those keeping up with the latest hits, Spy x Family (2019) has been a major success, with translations keeping pace with the Japanese release, while Bungo Stray Dogs (2012) is also now available in Bahasa Malaysia.

Additionally, manga adaptations of Makoto Shinkai’s films, such as Your Name (2016) and Weathering with You (2019) have also made their way into local translation.

While many Japanese manga have been translated over the years, not all have been officially licensed.

But with Gempak Starz, readers can rest assured that every manga they translate and sell comes with the official copyright.

The licensing process

Malaysian publishers must navigate a specific process before securing the rights to translate Japanese manga, ensuring content complies with local standards.

At Gempak Starz, for instance, the company carefully reviews each manga to determine if it aligns with Malaysia’s cultural guidelines, particularly when it comes to scenes involving kissing, sensuality, or excessive violence.

“If there’s a kissing scene, we might add something like sunlight to cover it and for excessive violent scenes, such as stabbings, we may blur the image,” said Noring.

These modifications are made according to guidelines set by Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), with careful consultation between Gempak Starz and the original Japanese publishers.

Only after both parties agree on the changes can the Malaysian publisher move forward with acquiring the copyright.

However, if the original publishers reject the proposed modifications, the deal falls through, preventing the manga from being translated.

This is why some manga titles have not been translated — not due to issues with securing the rights, but because of disagreements over content changes.

For manga series longer than three volumes, content must also be submitted to KDN for review to ensure full compliance with local regulations.

While some manga undergo title changes to better suit local preferences, such as Your Name being changed to Namamu, the goal is always to stay as close to the original as possible.

In some cases like Bungo Stray Dogs, since there is the word ‘dog’ in the title, a sensitive term, it requires a full name change which in this case the Malaysian edition was renamed Ejen Luar Biasa.

Looking to the future, Gempak Starz has more manga lined up for translation, with Noring teasing even more exciting releases for fans to look forward to.

Neighbouring countries’ homegrown comics

Spy x Family has been a major success, with translations keeping pace with the Japanese release. — Picture via Facebook/Gempak 360

Apart from Japanese manga, Gempak Starz also holds licenses to translate comics from neighbouring countries.

These comics are selected based on their popularity or at the request of foreign publishers.

From Hong Kong, you can find The Zeros: Misi Seksyen 0 (2022), while from Taiwan, titles like Heroes: Wirawati Putih (2023) and Sea You There and Us (2023) are available.

In Indonesia, the focus is mainly on horror comics, such as Sinawang (2022) and Merah (2016).

But wait, have Western comics been translated into Bahasa Malaysia?

While there has been only one American comic translated thus far which is the 2015 children’s comic Awkward, they’re relatively rare.

One key reason is that Malaysian readers are deeply captivated by the Japanese manga style.

If you look at the trends in places like Hong Kong and Indonesia, you’ll notice their comics share a similar aesthetic to Japanese manga.

That’s why the company often focuses on acquiring licenses from neighbouring countries.

On the other hand, when it comes to Western comics, such as Marvel or DC, many Malaysians prefer reading them in English.

And with comics readily available in most local bookstores, there’s less demand for translations.

So where can I get these translated Manga/comics?

Of course, you can find them at the Gempak Starz store, but that’s not the only place.

Translated manga and comics are available at major bookstores like Popular and MPH, as well as online platforms such as Shopee and Lazada.

And for those who enjoy a treasure hunt, you might even spot some hidden gems at local secondhand bookstores around Kuala Lumpur.

Prices typically range from RM 10 to RM 20, so what are you waiting for?

Go get your read!