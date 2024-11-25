KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Travel service provider Trip.com just announced a major brand campaign at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), made possible via a partnership with Meru Utama Sdn Bhd (VGI Airports).

The partnership is part of Trip.com’s efforts to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian market, with KLIA’s status as an important hub in the region making it an ideal location.

Trip.com’s branding will be seen in strategic placements including walkways, aerobridges and other prominent spaces in KLIA, where it will be seen by the millions of passengers that regularly pass through the airport.

Stephane Thong, general manager at Trip.com Malaysia, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Malaysia Airports on this exciting brand campaign. Kuala Lumpur International Airport is a key gateway to Asia and beyond, making it an ideal platform to showcase Trip.com’s offerings to an international audience.

“This collaboration not only boosts our brand visibility but also demonstrates our commitment to supporting the resurgence of global travel.”

On the collaboration, VGI Airports general manager Herman Lim said, “As the appointed media concessionaire for KLIA, we are delighted to welcome Trip.com as a key brand partner.

“The synergy of this partnership perfectly demonstrates the power of advertising at one of Asia’s premier airports, with Trip.com’s global reach and innovative travel solutions resonating well with the diverse international audience passing through KLIA’s terminals.”