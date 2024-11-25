KOTA KINABALU, Nov 25 — The 18 Miss Scuba International contestants gathered at the beautiful Mabul Water Bungalows from November 17-22 for an immersive and intensive training session that blended both the technical aspects of scuba diving with the graceful artistry of mermaiding.

The experience allowed the contestants from around the world to dive into the beautiful underwater world of Mabul Island, while honing their skills, spreading marine conservation awareness while learning the art of being a mermaid.

The contestants are not only stunning, but are qualified scuba divers. Additionally, Sandie from Australia, just successfully completed her PADI Divemaster qualification a week before joining this competition. She describes Malaysia as a paradise and a dream destination for diving enthusiasts from around the world.

Mabul Island, is renowned for its vibrant underwater ecosystem, home to majestic sea turtles, schools of jackfish and barracudas, as well as colorful reef fish and rare nudibranchs.

The PADI Mermaid course was undoubtedly the highlight of this competition. After an informative classroom session, some of the contestants had the chance to try on mermaid tails for the first time, gliding through the water with the grace.

Among them, Jacinta from Kenya shared her perspective on mermaiding, describing it as an emerging, fashionable sport that is similar to scuba diving, yet with a unique twist. She explained how mermaiding is gaining popularity not only as a fun activity but also as a movement that inspires people to take part in ocean conservation.

Jocelyn Choi, from Hong Kong, is passionate about mermaiding and shares how the sport has become an important part of her life, highlighting its growing appeal worldwide.

Sipadan-Mabul Resort and Mabul Water Bungalows Resort was established in 1992 and has since attracted visitors from around the globe with its luxurious accommodation and top-tier service. Committed to marine conservation, the resort began cultivating artificial reefs in 2005.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of its recognition as a PADI Five-Star Resort. Looking ahead, the resort plans to expand its operations to create an even larger marine conservation area. — The Borneo Times





