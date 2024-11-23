SHANGHAI, Nov 23 — Move over, pineapple-on-pizza debates; Pizza Hut China has hopped into uncharted territory with its latest creation, the Goblin Pizza.

Unveiled on Monday in collaboration with the mobile game Dungeon and Fighter: Origins, the dish features a mala base topped with coriander (love it or hate it), ominous “eyes,” and the pièce de resistance — an entire fried bullfrog. Yes, bones and all.

Naturally, the internet couldn’t let this slide.

While some Weibo users expressed existential confusion (“A question mark slowly appeared over my head,” wrote one), others turned to international diplomacy.

One user tagged the Italian embassy, cheekily requesting intervention, while another declared intentions to scar their Italian classmates for life with photos of the dish.

The amphibian abomination also slithered its way onto Reddit’s r/PizzaCrimes.

Comments ranged from “This should come with jail time” to “Ribbet it straight into the bin.”

A lone voice of reason added: “Frog is fine, but bones on pizza? Hard pass.”

One brave diner took up the challenge and shared his findings online.

The eerie “eyes”? Halved eggs with olive pupils, set against a backdrop of ketchup “blood vessels.”

The coriander? Mercifully bagged separately, sparing the anti-cilantro crowd.

His conclusion: “I need to talk to Pizza Hut’s R&D team. What were you feeling when you made this?”

For those curious (or masochistic), the Goblin Pizza was up for pre-order as part of a 169-yuan (RM105) limited-edition set, complete with game merchandise, before its general release on Thursday.

It’s unclear if the Goblin Pizza will join the ranks of Pizza Hut’s other wild regional creations — like Hong Kong’s snake meat pizza or Taiwan’s turtle-shaped pie — but one thing’s for sure: Italian nonnas everywhere are clutching their rolling pins in horror.