KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — A popular, local tea chain Chagee has issued an apology after a TikTok video went viral, showing one of their staff allegedly rigging a contest.

Chagee recently ran a “Tear & Win” promotion to celebrate their anniversary, where customers who purchased selected drinks will be presented with a special cup with a randomly assigned prize.

The prizes on offer were tempting — designer bags, perfumes, and even an iPhone.

However, the excitement quickly turned to anger when a TikTok video surfaced showing a staff member appearing to sort through the cups and separate them based on the prizes they contained.

The video triggered a massive online backlash, with many accusing the company of manipulating the contest to favour certain customers. To make matters worse, Chagee reportedly asked the TikToker who posted the video to remove it or face legal action, adding fuel to the fire.

In response to the controversy, Chagee yesterday issued a public apology on Facebook.

“We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or concern caused by a recent TikTok video related to our Tear & Win event,” the statement read.

“The behaviour depicted does not reflect the standards we hold ourselves to, and we deeply regret any negative experience this may have created.”

The company added that they were conducting a “detailed investigation” and would take “appropriate action” based on their findings.

To address customer concerns, Chagee also announced that for its December Tear & Win contest, QR code slips will be used.

However, this move did little to calm angry netizens with some pointing out that staff could still potentially manipulate the results by scanning the codes and setting aside the winning slips.