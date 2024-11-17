KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Adapting books into films is a time-honoured tradition, with blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter setting the standard.

But it’s not just Hollywood — Malaysia has increasingly brought local books to the big screen for many years.

However, adapting Malaysian literature is more complex than it seems.

To explore the challenges, Malay Mail spoke with a local screenwriter on what it truly takes to turn a book into a film.

Early days, differences in medium & fan expectations

Maizura Ederis, 54, a Malaysian screenwriter with 25 years of experience, explained that the tradition of adapting Malaysian books into films dates back to the 1930s, with early works like Leila Majnun (1934).

However, it wasn’t until 2010 that the practice gained significant momentum, with notable adaptations like Lagenda Budak Setan (2010).

While the tradition is well-rooted, it’s not without its challenges, one of the biggest being the differences between mediums.

“A novel can explore a character’s transformation or internal monologues in great detail, but a film is limited to 90-120 minutes,” Maizura explains.

“The screenwriter must decide carefully what to cut and what to keep.”

Another major hurdle is managing audience expectations.

Fans of the original novels often have high hopes, placing immense pressure on filmmakers to align their vision with what readers imagine.

In addition, certain novels, especially those with niche themes, may not translate well to film, as the medium typically prioritises mass-market appeal, often simplifying complex themes in favour of more universally relatable stories.

Subject matter and staying true to the novel

Adapting the subject matter of a book presents its own set of challenges.

Themes involving family struggles, such as conflicts with a father, or sensitive topics, often carry nuanced emotions or subtle tones that are easier to express in writing than visually.

“Novels can explore complex or niche topics in-depth, but film adaptations often shift focus to broader themes that resonate with a wider audience, which may result in a loss of the original work’s depth,” said Maizura.

Filmmakers also face the challenge of staying true to the novel while adapting it to the constraints of film.

Elements like internal monologues or complex plots that work well in books may not translate effectively to the screen.

In terms of adaptation, Maizura outlines three approaches:

Close: Stays true to the book, preserving much of the plot, dialogue, and details.

Loose: Changes or simplifies elements, often to better fit the medium, such as adapting internal monologues or complex themes.

“Inspired by”: Reimagines the story, taking creative liberties with the plot, setting, or characters while keeping core themes intact.

“It’s about capturing the spirit of the novel, not just the details,” she said.

What about the budget?

Budget constraints pose a significant challenge as well, especially for adaptations requiring elaborate settings, special effects, or period-accurate costumes.

In Malaysia, this issue is even more pronounced, with many ambitious works such as historical epics or fantasy novels remaining having yet to be adapted due to their high costs.

Even grounded genres like family dramas or romances can become expensive, with large-scale events like plane crashes or floods often scaled down or omitted to stay within budget.

“For instance, the adaptation of Memoir Seorang Guru had to cut several characters and incidents to make it financially viable,” Maizura explained.

While most Malaysian adaptations focus on smaller-scale productions to keep costs down, there are exceptions.

The 2017 adaptation of Tombiruo, for example, successfully managed a larger budget and garnered significant attention, proving that with sufficient resources, local adaptations can make a big impact.

Censorship and cultural sensitivities

In Malaysia, filmmakers must navigate strict guidelines set by the Lembaga Penapisan Filem (LPF), the country’s film censorship body.

These rules govern themes related to public order, religion, morality, and socio-cultural aspects.

Filmmakers must balance creative freedom with societal expectations.

The subject matter of a novel must conform to LPF’s guidelines to avoid disturbing public safety, religious values, or socio-cultural norms.

Because these guidelines can often feel vague, screenwriters need to thoroughly understand the novel’s content before deciding to adapt it.

Sensitive topics may require adjustments to comply with LPF requirements, but filmmakers strive to preserve the essence of the story while meeting these standards.

The future

Despite these challenges, many Malaysian books have been successfully adapted into films, and they aren’t stopping there — more novels are lined up for adaptation, whether as movies or television series.

For Maizura, she is currently working on a new series titled Panggil Aku Dahlia, adapted from the novel by Noor Suraya, scheduled for release next year.

“I’m also working on two movies, but the titles are being kept secret for now,” Maizura shared.