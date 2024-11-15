SEOUL, Nov 15 — Mint seems to be the next trending colour in South Korea. This year, an unassuming mechanical pencil handed out to students during the country’s college entrance exam, the Suneung, has quickly become a coveted item on the secondhand market, according to The Korea Herald.

Sleek and mint-coloured, it’s known as the “Suneung sharp”. As of today, just one day after the pivotal exam, the pencil is fetching around 10,000 won (RM32.10) on resale platforms like Bungaejangter and Karrot Market.

Given to all students taking the test, along with a black marker, the pencil is provided for free, as personal stationery is strictly not allowed to prevent cheating.

The paper noted that while the “Suneung sharp” has long been a favourite among stationery collectors, this year’s bright mint colour has driven an even greater demand.

In previous years, the pencils came in more muted tones, such as white in 2020, yellow ochre in 2021, dark olive green in 2022, and beige in 2023, said The Korea Herald.

Since 2006, the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation and the Ministry of Education have released a uniquely coloured pencil each year to ensure there’s no overlap with past designs.