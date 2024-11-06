BEIJING, Nov 6 — A man, known by the pseudonym Xiaojun, secretly maintained relationships with five women over four years, all living in the same housing complex — one of them being his wife.

As reported by South China Morning Post (SCMP), Xiaojun, originally from a poor background, created a fake wealthy persona to win over his wife, Xiaojia. After discovering his true financial situation, Xiaojia chose not to divorce him but instead expelled him from their home and raised their child alone.

Just a week after moving out, Xiaojun met a new woman, Xiaohong, through an online game. He quickly employed the same manipulative tactics to gain her trust and affection. Posing as someone planning to renovate a future home, he convinced her to lend him 140,000 yuan (RM86,000), which he used solely to maintain his affluent image.

Xiaojun even rented an apartment in the same building as his estranged wife and cohabited with Xiaohong after learning she was pregnant.

In reporting the case, SCMP said that Xiaojun continued his deceitful ways, scamming three other women in the same complex: university students Xiaomin and Xiaoxin, and nurse Xiaolan. He defrauded them of 15,000 yuan, 10,000 yuan, and 8,000 yuan, respectively.

In April of last year, when Xiaoxin urgently needed money for her tuition and asked Xiaojun to repay the 10,000 yuan he owed her, he responded by renting a luxury car to meet her. He handed her a black plastic bag, claiming it contained 100,000 yuan, and told her not to open it, saying it was for “important business”.

A month later, after feeling increasingly ignored as Xiaojun avoided her calls and messages, Xiaoxin opened the bag — only to discover it was filled with practice money used by banks to count notes.

Furious, she reported him to the police, leading to his arrest.

Ironically, it was only after law enforcement contacted them that his legal wife and Xiaohong, who were out with their children in the same residential complex, discovered they were both involved with the same man.

SCMP also stated that the People’s Procuratorate of Fengman District in Jilin City recently sentenced Xiaojun to nine and a half years in prison and imposed a fine of 120,000 yuan for charges of fraud, bigamy, and theft.

A total of 280,000 yuan from his illicit gains was seized and refunded to the victims.

When the news broke, Chinese social media exploded with disbelief over how Xiaojun managed to deceive the women for more than four years without being caught. One comment read: “Even TV dramas wouldn’t dare write this storyline. Four years, all in the same complex — he basically built his own harem!”