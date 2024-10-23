KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — What started with just 10 monthly customers has grown into a thriving nationwide enterprise for a father-and-son team from Ipoh, Perak. Their metal polishing business now serves over 3,000 clients across Malaysia.

Director of Ipoh-based Cleanstant Metal Polishing, B. Kanishen, said the company, which he co-founded with his father M. Balakrishnan, now operates three branches in Malaysia, besides one in Singapore, to cater to growing customer demand.

“Our headquarters are in Ipoh, with additional branches in Selangor and Johor. We cater to metal polishing needs for temples, hotels, catering services, and Indian ornaments,” Kanishen told Bernama during an online interview.

“When we first started, metal polishing within the Indian community was relatively unheard of, as many people handled brass polishing at home. At the time, tile and marble polishing were more common,” he added.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur also noted that their metal polishing business was an expansion of their existing termite control service, Kilstant International, which previously served Dubai’s Za’abeel Palace from 2021 to 2023.

Kanishen noted that while Indian customers typically bring in prayer items, ornaments, and statues for polishing, requests also come from the Malay and Chinese communities.

“The Malays usually send items like Tepak Sireh, Dulang Hantaran, and some kitchenware such as pots and pans, mainly from Kedah, Perak, and Kelantan. The Chinese community, on the other hand, often brings in religious statues, such as

Guan Gong, Buddha, and Kuan Yin, though these are generally less intricate or heavy compared to the items we receive from Indian customers,” he said.

Indian brass and metal items, Kanishen pointed out, are often heavy and uniquely designed, posing challenges to polishing while maintaining their original charm.

Among the extraordinary pieces they’ve handled are a 12-foot Velaku (oil lamp), statues as tall as 5 feet, and a 300-kilogramme statue of a lion, elephant, and tiger.

He added that many customers prefer restoring sentimental items, some of which are over 150 years old, rather than purchasing new ones.

“These older pieces are built differently—sturdy and heavy—so we must handle them with extreme care to avoid any damage,” Kanishen said.

Initially, the business offered pickup services for all brass items, but with increasing demand, pickups are now limited to larger items or high-volume orders. Customers are encouraged to drop off their items at the nearest branch, after which they are transported to Ipoh for polishing.

“For even the simplest item, delivery takes two to four weeks, depending on our workload. Our waiting list ranges from 40 to 50 customers during off-peak times and can reach 120 to 150 during peak periods,” he noted.

Polishing costs vary from RM10 to RM40 for small items, like incense stick holders, and can go up to RM3,000 for larger pieces, such as oil lamps.

Kanishen also said that maintaining the shine of brass items can be more challenging than purchasing new ones, as using unsuitable oils or creams can cause staining.

Over the past nine years, Kanishen and his team have worked diligently to provide high-quality, long-lasting polishing services by carefully selecting the right products and methods.

“We are currently collaborating with the country’s largest prayer altar manufacturer, Divine Heritage in Johor, to sell statues and prayer items. We also offer a unique three-in-one polishing service, where we assist customers in curating items before purchase, provide one complimentary polishing service, and offer an optional colour upgrade,” he said.

Additionally, their new product—the Thiri holder (oil lamp wick holder)—launched two months ago, has been a huge success this Deepavali season, receiving over 1,000 orders per month.

“We receive about 30 to 40 orders a day, both locally and internationally, from places like Australia, Dubai, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Orders come through our online stores on Shopee Malaysia, Shopee Singapore, and our own e-commerce site, cleanstantestore.com,” Kanishen added.

He also revealed that a new version of the Thiri holder, specifically designed to prevent the oil lamp from burning due to the wick, is scheduled for launch next year. — Bernama