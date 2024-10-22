KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Tamashii Nations fans, they’re back with figures and more at this year’s Tamashii Spot Pop-Up x Ultra Heroes 2024 event at Mytown KL.

The event is running from October 18-27 on the ground floor of the mall, and opens from noon daily.

But what exactly is this event all about?

In addition to featuring a life-sized Ultraman statue towering at two metres, the event offers fans a rare opportunity to get up close with some of Tamashii Nations’ most iconic and coveted figures, including Ultraman, Kamen Rider, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gundam, and more.

Now it is on its third stop in Malaysia—2022 being the first—as part of a larger South-east Asia tour.

What is this brand called Tamashii Nations?

One of Tamashii Nations’ iconic and highly coveted figures: Gundam. — Photo by Choo Choy May

Tamashii Nations is a division of Japan’s Bandai founded in 2007, where it has become a global leader in fully assembled, high-quality collectible figures.

Based in Asakusa, Tokyo, the brand is renowned for its craftsmanship, with each figure meticulously crafted by skilled Japanese artisans.

Whether it’s Ultraman’s fierce stance or the intricate details of Gundam’s battle armour, these collectibles are true works of art.

To give fans around the world a chance to experience these figures firsthand, Tamashii Nations launched its “World Tour” in 2016.

The tour has since travelled to major cities globally, and Malaysia is once again a key stop.

So, what usually happens in these events in Malaysia?

The event features interactive demos, including an Ultraman card game. — Photo by Choo Choy May

At these events, it’s not just about admiring impressive display figures—attendees also have the chance to purchase exclusive collectibles beyond just Ultraman.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there.

One of the major attractions is the live Ultraman stage fights, where fans can watch in awe as Ultraman engages in epic combat, with battles lasting from a thrilling 5 minutes to now 20 minutes.

Past events have featured Ultraman Zero, Ultraman Blazar, and the latest addition, Ultraman Arc.

These stage fights usually occur three times throughout the event.

In addition to purchasing exclusive collectibles and witnessing live Ultraman fights, the event features interactive demos, including an Ultraman card game where fans can join in and play.

Plus, attendees can take photos with Ultraman himself by spending a minimum of RM200 at the venue to buy a meet-and-greet ticket.

Why are Malaysians excited to attend?

'The event always takes me back to my childhood,' says Fathul Naim, 28. — Photo by Choo Choy May

For many attendees, this event is a nostalgic experience that harks back to their childhood.

Take Amirul Huza, 29, an account executive who attended the pop-up for the second year in a row.

“Last year was incredible, and this year I’m back to add more figures to my collection, especially Ultraman and Kamen Rider,” he said.

Although Amirul noted the selection seemed a bit smaller this year, he’s still thrilled to be part of the experience.

Fathul Naim, 28, a building surveyor who has attended every Tamashii event in Malaysia, echoed the sentiment.

“This event always takes me back to my childhood,” he said.

While he’s looking forward to adding a new Kamen Rider figure to his collection, he admitted he prefers the previous year’s stage design.

Eiwa, 27, is eager to explore something new at the event. — Photo by Choo Choy May

For some, like Eiwa, 27, a toy seller, it’s a chance to explore something new.

She arrived at 5am to queue for the 2024 event launch, not as an Ultraman die-hard, but to collect Neon Genesis Evangelion figures.

“I’ve only been to this event twice, but I want to learn more about it,” she said.

She also expressed her excitement over the live Ultraman battles, adding an unexpected thrill to her visit.

The impact

The Tamashii Spot Pop-Up has grown significantly over the past three years, attracting over a thousand attendees each time.

The event draws a diverse crowd, from teenagers and young adults to families with children.

With each passing year, the fanbase continues to expand, solidifying the event’s status as one of the most eagerly anticipated gatherings for collectors and enthusiasts alike.