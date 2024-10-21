KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Fans of actor Kim Soo-hyun might need to hurry up and get tickets to the Cuckootopia Music Fest as he will be making an appearance.

Cuckoo Malaysia announced the actor’s presence in a statement today alongside local stars that include Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Jaclyn Victor, Phei Yong, Dolla and others.

The actor has starred in popular shows including Moon Embracing the Sun, My Love from the Star, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and most recently, Queen of Tears.

The Cuckootopia Music Fest is being held to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary in the country and will be held on November 16 at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon.

Obtaining tickets isn’t quite as straightforward though — you’ll need to either participate in one of the 10th anniversary events such as the Xtra Fun contests, buy or rent a Cuckoo product to participate in the Beli Cuckoo Menang Condo draw or visit one of the many Cuckoo carnival events currently being held around the country.

For more details, you can visit the Cuckootopia Music Fest page here.