KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Singaporean game developer and publisher Free Fire have signed on viral Thai baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng — and fans can expect exclusive in-game Moo Deng collectibles to roll out on the battle royale shooter beginning November.

In partnership with the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand, the three-month-old hippo extends her popularity beyond memes that have flooded every social media platform to the popular mobile game.

Meanwhile, the organisation announced the results of the logo design contest for Moo Deng, which was determined by public vote.

(1/2) The Zoological Park Organization of #Thailand announced the results of the logo design contest for "Moo Dang," the pygmy hippo star. The contest was open for public voting, & Logo # 5 received the highest #deprem of votes, with over 57K votes out of more than 100K. #moodeng pic.twitter.com/2sbHRVtrG5 — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) October 17, 2024

With over 57,000 votes of some 100,000 received, the designer of the logo, Piyapatsara Kaewteentan, will receive a prize of 10,000 baht (RM1,298).

The logo will be used by the organisation to register the logo as a trademark with the Department of Intellectual Property to obtain commercial protection, reported Khaosod English.