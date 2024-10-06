BANGALORE, Oct 6 — A viral video of a supposedly “188-year-old man” rescued from a cave near Bangalore that has gone viral on social media, has come under scrutiny for its claims.

Posted on X by a user going by the handle called ‘Concerned Citizen’, the video has amassed over 35 million views, driven by the caption that claimed, “This Indian man has just been found in a cave. It's alleged he's 188 years old. Insane,” read the post carrying the video.

The 24-second clip, shows two men assisting the old man, hunched and with a white beard, to walk as he used a walking stick for support.

The claims however have been debunked, with many posting Community Notes citing multiple sources, explaining that the man is a Hindu saint from Madhya Pradesh aged 110.

Other supporting articles were shared in response, including an article from Navbharat Times, dated July 2, 2024, revealing the man's identity in the video as Siyaram Baba, aged 109.