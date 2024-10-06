BANGALORE, Oct 6 — A viral video of a supposedly “188-year-old man” rescued from a cave near Bangalore that has gone viral on social media, has come under scrutiny for its claims.

Posted on X by a user going by the handle called ‘Concerned Citizen’, the video has amassed over 35 million views, driven by the caption that claimed, “This Indian man has just been found in a cave. It's alleged he's 188 years old. Insane,” read the post carrying the video.

The 24-second clip, shows two men assisting the old man, hunched and with a white beard, to walk as he used a walking stick for support.

This Indian Man has just been found in a cave.It’s alleged he’s 188 years old. Insane. pic.twitter.com/a7DgyFWeY6 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 3, 2024

The claims however have been debunked, with many posting Community Notes citing multiple sources, explaining that the man is a Hindu saint from Madhya Pradesh aged 110.

2537ANALYSIS: MisleadingFACT: A video of some people helping an elderly individual has been shared, claiming that a 188-year-old Indian Man has just been found in a cave. The fact is that these claims are not true. The elderly man is a Saint named 'Siyaram Baba', (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HNak3vUrIM — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) October 3, 2024

Other supporting articles were shared in response, including an article from Navbharat Times, dated July 2, 2024, revealing the man's identity in the video as Siyaram Baba, aged 109.