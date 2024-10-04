KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Fame is a curse.

At least for one burger stall that enjoyed overnight fame, after it was patronised by popular American YouTuber and live streamer, IShowSpeed, during his stopover in the capital last month on his Southeast Asian tour.

After paying RM362 for a burger special to satisfy his late-night craving for Ramly burger, Bob’s Burger immediately became an overnight attraction for many.

A video uploaded on TikTok recently however showed a very different scenario with City Hall (DBKL) enforcement vehicles, including a truck and van, stationed around the area where the stall used to operate.

Posted on Wednesday, the video claimed that the stall had likely already removed by DBKL.

The 18-second video has since been viewed over 115,000 times.

While no official statement has been released by DBKL, The Rakyat Post reported that Bob’s Burger had uploaded a story on their TikTok account, promising updates soon regarding the situation.