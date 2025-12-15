KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Shell Malaysia has unveiled the first group of winners for its nationwide free fuel campaign with Shell Lubricants, rewarding 92 Malaysians with either one year or three years of free fuel.

The initial weekly winners were revealed yesterday during a ceremony at Menara Shell.

The campaign celebrates Shell Advance and Shell Helix users, recognising those who rely on Shell lubricants to protect their engines every day.

Weekly prizes of one year of free fuel will continue, leading up to a grand prize where four Malaysians will each receive three years of free fuel and a complimentary one-year oil change.

Mohd Khairussyukri, 29, a technician from Selangor, said, “I never imagined I would be selected. I scanned my Shell App after my usual oil change and suddenly received the call.

“It feels great to be rewarded for something I already use to take care of my motorcycle.”

For Izzah Mohammad, 35, an event planner from Kuala Lumpur, the news was an unexpected delight.

“This contest is incredibly simple to join, and the prizes are unbelievable. I am already telling my family and friends to participate as well,” she said.

Seow Lee Ming, General Manager of Shell Mobility and Convenience Malaysia, said, “At Shell, we believe in giving Malaysians more rewards in every journey.

“The Shell App plays an important role in exciting campaigns like this one, making the experience simple, rewarding and accessible to all.”

She added, “Shell is more than a place to refuel. Seeing the excitement on the faces of our winners truly reminds us of what these moments mean to our customers.

“We hope more Malaysians will join the campaign, explore the Shell App and experience the quality of our Shell Helix and Shell Advance lubricants, all while being in the running for a once-in-a-lifetime reward.”

Malaysians are encouraged to download the Shell App, purchase selected Shell Helix or Shell Advance lubricants, and enter for upcoming prizes.

More information is available at www.shell.com.my