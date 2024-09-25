SHANGHAI, Sept 25 — Wearing a mascot costume can be a stuffy and uncomfortable affair but Shanghai Disneyland mascots now have to contend with a new job hazard — random attacks.

In a recent clip that has gone viral on Weibo and Douyin (China’s version of TikTok), a middle-aged man can be seen slapping a Disneyland staffer in a Winnie the Pooh costume, laughing as he does it.

Later on, the person in the suit can be seen clutching their head in what might be pain or discomfort as a nearby staffer is seen talking to the aggressor.

Apparently, according to the various comments online, this isn’t even an isolated incident.

In Shanghai Disneyland, a China tourist knocked a China employee dressed as a Winnie the Pooh mascot to the ground, leaving him/her unwell. In fact, similar incidents are occasionally seen in the news and online... pic.twitter.com/PCFh81x76X — ( ͡ ͡° ͜ ʖ ͡ ͡°) (@eseLSMN) September 23, 2024

Various other similar occurrences have occurred including this one where a child punches a Winnie the Pooh mascot in the stomach.

As far back as 2018, a man was banned from Shanghai Disneyland for hitting a worker dressed as ShellieMay the Disney bear, slapping the worker in the back apparently to get their attention.