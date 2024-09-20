JAKARTA, Sept 20 — Masterchef Indonesia winner Stefani Horison, known as Fani, recently sparked debate over her comments about Malaysian nasi kandar in a YouTube food review with popular Indonesian vlogger Boengkoes Official.

Fani, who won Masterchef Indonesia Season 5, has opened a restaurant in Tangerang, Indonesia, serving Malaysian cuisine, including her version of nasi kandar, according to the Rakyat Post.

“In Malaysia, they use spice powders, so when you pour it, it feels sandy,” she confidently remarked during the video.

Fani said her version of nasi kandar stands out because she uses fresher, homemade spices compared to the instant spice powders commonly used in Malaysia.

The new eatery, which offers a range of Malaysian dishes, aims to cater to Indonesians missing Malaysian flavours.

In the video, Boengkoes, whose real name is Yudho, reviewed various dishes at Panho Panmee & Nasi Kandar, including Fani’s take on the Malaysian classic.

The review sparked a wave of reactions from online users, some of whom felt Stefani’s comments were disrespectful to the traditional Malaysian dish, and others defending the authenticity of Malaysian nasi kandar, claiming it also uses ground spices, not powdered seasoning.

Others said her dish looked more like nasi kari and should not be compared to the traditional Malaysian version.

Despite the criticism, some viewers agreed that Fani’s remarks highlighted regional variations in the preparation of nasi kandar, which should be embraced.

Boengkoes, known for his food reviews, has gained popularity for his content on local Indonesian cuisine and his distinctive style of presenting food to his audience.

Stefani, born in 1996, began her culinary journey selling homemade dishes at her campus and later won the Surabaya Culinary Challenge in 2017.

Her passion for cooking led her to experiment with various dishes, eventually becoming a well-known figure after her Masterchef victory.

The discussion around her version of nasi kandar has since become a talking point among fans of Malaysian and Indonesian cuisine.