KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — You know who else celebrated an anniversary yesterday? Hatsune Miku, the famous anime-styled mascot for Vocaloid software.

Fans of Miku have been making tribute art to Hatsune Miku in the last few days with a twist, making her a truly global icon.

Check out some of the best renditions of fan art to the blue-hair pigtailed character who is so popular you can find her merch anywhere they sell anime paraphernalia or merch.

Here's some from Malaysia:

Let's not forget the cosplayers!

Also check out these truly global remaginings of Miku.

Uhh has anyone done this yet #初音ミク pic.twitter.com/dilb0NmLBB — mizuki akiyama's № 2 fan (@superkiiisa) August 27, 2024

Hatsune Miku if she was an Australian coal miner who worked the night shift https://t.co/wrtFMQz8Ql pic.twitter.com/wBB4QEtpoy — Tree (@Mitsuballs6) August 28, 2024