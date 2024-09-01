KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — You know who else celebrated an anniversary yesterday? Hatsune Miku, the famous anime-styled mascot for Vocaloid software.
Fans of Miku have been making tribute art to Hatsune Miku in the last few days with a twist, making her a truly global icon.
Check out some of the best renditions of fan art to the blue-hair pigtailed character who is so popular you can find her merch anywhere they sell anime paraphernalia or merch.
Here's some from Malaysia:
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY MALAYSIAAND HAPPY BIRTHDAY MIKU#merdeka #merdeka67#malaysia #art #illustration #hatsunemiku #happybirthday #happybirthdayhatsunemiku pic.twitter.com/zzUgsFdUqJ— G00AX Najmi | 50$ COMMISSION (@g00ax) September 1, 2024
Happy National Day & Happy Birthday Hatsune Miku #miku #HatsumeMiku #malaysia #merdeka #初音ミク #ミク #mikumalaysia #初音ミク17th #初音ミク生誕祭2024 pic.twitter.com/6NvoVUdCVw— JIE.傑 (@jieart151) August 31, 2024
Sabahan Miku for Malaysia Independence Day?? #HatsuneMikuArt #hatsunemiku #hatsunemikufanart #hatsunemikutrend#malaysiaindependenceday #merdeka pic.twitter.com/k0rTGsRDRs— Alex (@discount_ntrash) August 31, 2024
Malaysian Miku!! https://t.co/7CthiRIjOr pic.twitter.com/xPtwSXGoYJ— sumie (@sumieshii) August 26, 2024
Let's not forget the cosplayers!
Malaysia hatsune miku https://t.co/Z3ts5ffZI0— Fahri (@Fakyrie) August 31, 2024
Also check out these truly global remaginings of Miku.
brazilian miku pic.twitter.com/FiiLKqY1nb— Doodly (@thecat_mitsu) August 17, 2024
British Miku????????????????????????English Miku???????????????????????? Northern Irish Miku????????????????????????Scottish Miku???????????????????????? ????????????????????????Welsh Miku???????????????????????? https://t.co/bCevYG0ZME pic.twitter.com/MoH2EMuASi— 墨田 (@botta_kuri_) August 27, 2024
Uhh has anyone done this yet #初音ミク pic.twitter.com/dilb0NmLBB— mizuki akiyama's № 2 fan (@superkiiisa) August 27, 2024
Hatsune Miku if she was an Australian coal miner who worked the night shift https://t.co/wrtFMQz8Ql pic.twitter.com/wBB4QEtpoy— Tree (@Mitsuballs6) August 28, 2024
BREAKING NEWS : Japanese Popstar and Icon, Hatsune Miku, was arrested this afternoon at Washington international airport for being in possession of multiple foreign passport, More tonight at 11. - CNN https://t.co/84Y15m4kYI— Zev (@ZevasRood) August 28, 2024