KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Arguably one of KLCC mall’s most-loved fixtures, the pastry chain Rotiboy is closing its more than two-decade old outlet there.

In a social media posting on August 29, Rotiboy announced that the outlet would be closed from September 8 onwards and thanked customers for their support for the last 21 years.

Rotiboy also asked fans to share their memories with the outlet on social media and tag the chain.

Popularly known for its signature bun, similar to the Hong Kong polo bun or pineapple bun but with Rotiboy’s own twist, the wafting scent of the buns from the bakery have greeted visitors entering from the KLCC LRT entrance and become one of the mall’s hallmarks.

There is still one more week left till the outlet closes its doors so take this chance to bid farewell to the outlet.

Rotiboy is still going strong having opened another store recently at the new Elmina mall so at the very least, you can still probably get your Rotiboy elsewhere... just not at KLCC