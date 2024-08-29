HONG KONG, Aug 29 — Who would have thought that playing badminton would have a sexual connotation.

It began innocently enough after the Hong Kong Education Bureau in teaching materials released last week, included a module titled adolescents and intimate relationships for Secondary Year 3, that suggested that teenagers who wanted to have sex with each other could “go out to play badminton together” instead.

It also include a form called “My Commitment” aimed at getting “young lovers” to proclaim that they would exercise “self-discipline, self-control, and resistance to pornography”.

Officials who have been criticised for being out of touch, have since defended the decision, reported BBC.

Social media users unleashed a flood of jokes centered around “playing badminton”.

“FWB [Friends with benefits]?? Friends with badminton,” commented one Instagram user.

“In English: Netflix and chill? In Cantonese, play badminton together?” said a Facebook user.

Even Hong Kong Olympics badminton player Tse Ying Suet couldn't not resist.

“Everyone is making an appointment to play badminton. Is everyone really into badminton?” she asked on Threads with a smirking face emoji.

Some ignored the sexual innuendos and opted to discuss about the practicality of the suggestion.

Local lawmaker Doreen Kong said the documents showed that the education bureau did not understand young people. She specifically criticised the badminton suggestion as unrealistic.

“How could they borrow a badminton racket on the spot if it happens?”

For amateur badminton player Thomas Tang, the jokes and sudden increased interest in the sport have made it slightly embarrassing for those like him.

“In the past this was just a healthy sport, but now if you ask people to play badminton they make a lot of jokes,” he said, adding that the irony was that badminton was actually a good way for guys to meet girls.

The Education Bureau documents explained to teachers that one of the objectives of the module was to help students master ways of coping with sexual fantasies and impulses, and not intended to encourage them to start dating or engaging in sexual behaviour.

Education Secretary Christine Choi has stood firm in the face of criticism.

“We wish to protect the teenagers,” she said in an interview on Sunday, adding that it is illegal to have sex with an underage person.

She has received support from city leader John Lee, who said that while there could be different opinions on education, the government plays a “leading role in determining the kind of society it aims to build”.