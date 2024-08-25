KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 25 — A massive whale shark accidentally trapped in a fishing net in Kuala Terengganu has gone viral in TikTok.

TikTok user @qasih2022 uploaded two videos of the incident.

Filmed during the night, the first video reveals the sheer size of the whale shark, which dwarfs the two small boats carrying a group of fishermen.

The video shows the whale shark struggling to escape the net, its enormous body moving restlessly as it searches for a way out.

In response to a comment on the video questioning why the whale shark was captured, the uploader clarifies: “We did not catch it; it got into the net and got stuck.”

The video has since garnered significant attention, amassing 1.1 million views, 17,400 likes, 390 comments, and 1,667 shares.

A second video shows the fishermen’s courageous efforts to carefully free the whale shark.

The men are seen working together to pull the net under the whale shark, allowing the giant creature to swim away freely. The fishermen then return carefully to their boats.

The videos have drawn widespread praise, with many netizens commending the fishermen for protecting marine life. — Daily Express