KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — A wealthy Chinese woman, upset by her treatment at a Louis Vuitton store during a previous visit, made the staff count 600,000 yuan (RM367,434) in cash for two hours before leaving without buying anything.

Describing it as ‘most spleen-venting incident of the year’, her act of revenge created a viral sensation on social media.

The woman, known as xiaomayouren on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, shared her experience of visiting an LV outlet at the StarLight Place shopping centre in Chongqing, south-western China, as reported by news outlet Sohu.

She described how staff at the store ignored her request for water and only showed her old seasonal garments, despite her interest in new arrivals.

“When I asked them to show me some dresses to fit, they rolled their eyes and looked impatient,” she wrote on Xiaohongshu.

Feeling insulted, the woman left the store and later called the brand’s headquarters, but received no response.

Two months later, she returned to the store with 600,000 yuan in cash, accompanied by her personal assistant and a friend.

After trying on some clothes, she indicated her intention to buy them and presented a large bag of banknotes as payment.

After sales staff spent two hours counting the cash, the woman announced, “We don’t want to buy now. We are leaving.”

“After they finished counting it, I just took away my money and left,” she wrote, adding, “How is it possible for me to buy their products to improve their work performance?”

The woman’s post went viral, receiving widespread praise from internet users, according to a report from South China Morning Post (SCMP).

“This ending is so delightful. I have always wondered why these shop assistants are so arrogant,” commented one online observer.

Another user said, “They sell luxury goods, but it does not mean they are luxury goods themselves.”

Incidents involving dismissive sales staff often attract attention on Chinese social media.

SCMP wrote that the China office of Louis Vuitton has not responded to questions.