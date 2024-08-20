KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — After the viral video of a Singaporean eating RM300 worth of nasi kandar, we now have a new mega-plate contender with a man choosing to spend RM350 on the dish.

Penang food outlet Nasi Kandar Sulaiman on Jalan Air Itam put up photos and videos of a man, Muhammad Ashwad Jalani from Bayan Lepas, loading up an entire platter of the dish.

From the looks of the platter he was holding, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was for sharing but no, Ashwad fully intended to finish it all himself.

Ashwad is also known as Ashwad Fat Burger as he is the proprietor of burger establishment Fat Burger.

According to Nasi Kandar Sulaiman he had previously racked up a RM222 bill but this time exceeded it with his latest meal costing RM350.

Curious about what he ordered? Here’s what he had, itemisxed with pricing:

Chicken: RM5.50 (1 serving)

Prawn: RM8 (33 pieces)

Squid: RM8.50 (2 pieces)

Fish head: RM50 (1 serving)

Hardboiled egg: RM1 (1 serving)

Ladies finger: RM1 (1 serving)

Onion omellete: RM2

Squid omellette: RM8

Rice: RM1.50