PETALING JAYA, Aug 20 —South Korean authorities are demanding greater transparency from automakers regarding the batteries used in the country's electric cars following a series of devastating and as yet not fully explained fires.

For several weeks now, South Korea has been plagued by a series of sudden fires involving electric vehicles, causing panic throughout the country. One of the most dramatic of these fires destroyed over a hundred vehicles in a residential parking lot, all because an electric SUV suddenly burst into flames. But it's not a totally isolated occurrence, and that's what's worrying authorities.

The cause: NMC-type lithium-ion batteries (i.e. containing nickel, manganese and cobalt). These are characterized by a high energy density, which enhances range but also significantly increases the risk of overheating. This technology is used today by a large number of battery manufacturers, notably in China.

Since the start of this wave of fires, several large office buildings have banned electric vehicles from entering and parking in lots. Such episodes are obviously not good publicity for electric cars, in a country where they are struggling to win over the masses. In 2023, the market share of all-electric cars in South Korea is just over 6% of the new car market.

Faced with this situation, the South Korean government is now asking manufacturers to specify the origin of the batteries used in their vehicles. The idea is that, in time, they will be able to provide more information about them, which echoes the forthcoming battery passport about to be rolled out in Europe. This document will make it possible to know the origin of the raw materials used in the car's design, as well as their impact on the environment. It will be compulsory for all new models marketed in the European Union from 2027. The aim of this passport is to ensure the traceability of batteries, while at the same time reporting on whether or not they are environmentally friendly. — ETX