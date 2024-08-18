KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — If Paris 2024 Olympics bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia ever decides to hang up his racquet, he may already have a career as a model.

The shuttler's appearance at a fashion show in a shopping mall in the city, whipped the crowd into a frenzy as he strutted confidently down the runway in a blue jacket, white T-shirt, and shorts.

The crowd erupted into applause and scream at Zii Jia's appearance. — Picture from Facebook/Victor Malaysia

Videos uploaded by those in attendance show Zii Jia take to the runway as singer Suki Low belted Sia's Unstoppable as fans scream excitedly.

If that wasn't enough, Zii Jia also flashed his bronze hardware from Paris to the roars of those at the venue.

Zii Jia showing his bronze medal from the Paris 2024 Olympics. — Picture from Facebook/Victor Malaysia

Fans took to various social media platforms to share photos from the event, as others gushed in the comments section applauding him and agreeing in chorus over the badminton star's future as a model.