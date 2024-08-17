KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — It all started back in 2021 as the world (and of course Malaysia) was emerging out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many people were still wary about going back to working out in gyms and studios.

A few fitness coaches ran group classes at the Bangkung park (a little playground/park in Bukit Bandaraya used mostly by neighbourhood residents) under the community of Academy56.

These outdoor workouts included strength, conditioning, kickboxing and kettlebell classes. But as life normalised, people drifted back to their pre-Covid-19 routines and the coaches went their separate ways.

Except Muiz Tajul who conducted the kettlebell classes and at the end of 2023, the Bunga Raya Kettlebell Club (BRKC) was officially established with the same group of members.

Bunga Raya Kettlebell Club (BRKC) members going through their paces at the Bangkung park. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

They still train at the Bangkung park every Sunday (rain or shine) and now they are organising the first international kettlebell competition in Malaysia — IKO Malaysia Open Kuala Lumpur 2024.

But wait... what exactly are kettlebells, you ask. So a kettlebell looks like a cannonball with a handle. They come in various weights (and colours) and you use them to do various exercises like lunges, lifts, etc. and this really gets your heart pumping.

Back to BRKC which is Malaysia's first kettlebell social club. The classes are free to this day and you can just rock up to the park on a Sunday and start. The barrier to entry is really low.

BRKC members meet every Sunday, rain or shine. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Members range in ages from 27 to 57 and come in all shapes and sizes. They do pay a small gratuity of RM20 for coaching and kettlebell rental as Muiz brings additional kettlebells for those who don't have their own.

So how did they get involved in competitions? “I was the first to take part in regional competitions in 2022,” said Muiz. Before that he joined competitions online which is a common practice to reach more athletes globally. “Since then my team members have started competing in 2023.”

Muiz himself has taken part in six competitions regionally. Flying the Malaysia flag, but all on his own dime.

At a recent session in the park: (standing from left) Farhan Ariff, Cheryl Raj, Hazwan Nadzri, Aishah Samin, Sharifah Nadia and (bottom from left) Jane Mok, Muiz Tajul and Alvin Lambino. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

But how do you get from competing in regional competitions to organising one?

“Most of the procedures we figured out from asking our regional friends,” explained Muiz. He further elaborated that competing abroad also helps to build a good network and relationship with the kettlebell community in Asia and around the world.

“The rest was pretty much like setting up an event. We are lucky to have members in the community who come from various backgrounds and our tournament director Ritzal Shawn has work experience in events... so everyone is chipping in to help with things like venue choice and rental, pre-competition invites, tournament scheduling, merchandise, sponsorship, judging and tournament rules and regulations, and social media.”

Kettlebell sport is about power and endurance. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

So yes, this competition is 100 per cent community driven and owned. How many can claim that, right?

One of the title sponsors for IKO Malaysia Open 2024 is one of the first members of BRKC. Muiz was Cyril Tan's personal trainer and now here they are... organising and sponsoring this regional competition.

The competition this August 24 is at PassionFit, The LINC KL... go support BRKC and see what started in a park a couple years ago can achieve.